Dr. McPherson Coaching Launches New Services to Support BIPOC Student Success at PWIs

DETROIT, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by Dr. Ezella McPherson in 2021, Dr. McPherson Coaching, LLC is an education firm committed to increasing the graduation of college students, including low-income, first-generation, and students with disabilities. Recently, we have expanded our services to supporting Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) student success at predominantly White institutions (PWIs). We do this by offering professional coaching, organizational planning services, and workshops to individuals and/or organizations.

Our professional coaching services include:

Dr. Ezella McPherson

Providing guidance to professionals to engage very disengaged college students, including BIPOC, low-income, first-generation, and/or students with disabilities at PWIs.

Helping higher education professionals and practitioners strengthen their academic coaching skills through teaching proactive advising in order to retain and graduate more BIPOC, low-income, first-generation, and students with disabilities at PWIs.

Holding one-on-one coaching sessions or group workshops to facilitate college student retention and graduation at PWIs.

Our organizational planning services include:

Co-designing successful student retention and success programs with postsecondary institutions to retain BIPOC, low-income, first-generation, and students with disabilities at PWIs.

Co-developing successful alumni programs with college access organizations to retain BIPOC, low-income, first-generation, and students with disabilities at PWIs

Helping organizations with researching, writing, and preparing competitive grant proposals.

Co-designing strategic plans with organizations.

Evaluating programs for organizations.

Our signature workshops, include:

"Creating a college-going culture in urban school districts."

"Retaining more academically at-risk college students through proactive advising in postsecondary settings."

"Helping more BIPOC, first-generation, low-income, and students with disabilities seek help through early alert systems in postsecondary settings."

"Using case management to retain more BIPOC college students."

Our ideal clients are college access organizations, high schools, college professionals, community colleges and 4-year postsecondary institutions.

About Dr. McPherson Coaching LLC

Dr. McPherson Coaching, LLC is an education firm committed to offering affordable prices to individuals and/or organizations. We also provide customizable solutions to meet your individual and/or group's needs. We are a small business who puts each customer first.

For more information about Dr. McPherson Coaching, LLC, please visit our website at www.drmcphersoncoaching.com.

ABOUT Dr. Ezella McPherson

Dr. Ezella McPherson is a first-generation college graduate and a college student retention expert. She is author of two best-selling books, Real Outreach: A Practical Guide to Retaining and Graduating College Students (ISBN: 978-1737273103) and Dream On! : Supporting and Graduating African American Girls and Women in STEM (ISBN: 978-1737273127). For more than a decade, Dr. McPherson has mentored, retained and helped hundreds of college students to graduate. She has also increased student retention and graduation at multiple institutions. She obtained a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor and earned her master's and doctorate degrees in Educational Policy Studies from the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign.

Contact:

Dr. Ezella McPherson

[email protected]

(734) 657-9736

