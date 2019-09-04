Dr. med Cynthia A. Wolfensberger is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ZURICH, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. med Cynthia A. Wolfensberger is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as a Plastic Surgeon and Owner of Aesthetische Plastische Chirurgie.

Since 2006, Dr. med Cynthia A. Wolfensberger has been practicing at the Römerhof where she works with the renowned heart specialist Dr. med. Shlomo Ashkenazy. Specializing in breast/dermatological surgery, she has worked in the medical field since 1986, ensuring the well-being of each person she serves. After obtaining a Doctor of Medicine, she worked at the University Hospital Zurich in the radiology department. Next, she worked in a surgical position in Männedorf, moving on to a second surgical position in Frauenfeld and to the position of Senior Physician at Canton Hospital Obwalden. She has been in her current role as a Plastic Surgeon and Owner for nineteen years.

Throughout her education and training, Dr. Wolfensberger completed a Doctor of Medicine and a thesis from University of Zurich, gaining a great deal of experience in plastic and restorative surgery at the Cantonal Hospital of Basel and at the University of Basel. There, she led the practical student course and advanced training events for the nurses and conducted gender studies.

To further her professional development, Dr. Wolfensberger is a member of the Swiss Society for Surgery, Swiss Society for Plastic Surgery, and Swiss Society for Medical Esthetics.

When not working, Dr. Wolfensberger creates bespoke shoes for men and women.

Dr. Wolfensberger was inspired by her maternal grandmother, Celestine Warr, and fraternal grandmother, Annigna Wolfensberger.

For more information, please visit www.doctorcynthia.ch/en.

