Dr. med Cynthia A. Wolfensberger is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ZURICH, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. med Cynthia A. Wolfensberger is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as an Ace Plastic Surgeon in the field of Medicine as a Plastic Surgeon and Owner of Aesthetische Plastische Chirurgie.

Since 2006, Dr. med Cynthia A. Wolfensberger has been practicing at the Römerhof where she works with renowned heart specialist Dr. med. Shlomo Ashkenazy. Specializing in breast/dermatological surgery, she is backed by thirty-three years of professional excellence, ensuring the well-being of each person she serves. After obtaining a Doctorate of Medicine, she worked at the University Hospital Zurich in the radiology department. Next, she worked in a surgical position in Männedorf, moving on to a second surgical position in Frauenfeld and to the position of Senior Physician at Canton Hospital Obwalden. She has been in her current role as a Plastic Surgeon and Owner for nineteen years.



An academic scholar, Dr. Wolfensberger completed a medical degree and a thesis at the University of Zurich. For post-education, she gained a great deal of experience in plastic and restorative surgery at the Cantonal Hospital of Basel and at the University of Basel where she has become renowned for her expert leadership while leading the practical student course, advancing training events for the nurses, and conducting gender studies.



A highly respected voice in her areas of expertise, Dr. Wolfensberger is a member of the Swiss Society for Surgery, Swiss Society for Plastic Surgery, and Swiss Society for Medical Esthetics.



When not working, Dr. Wolfensberger creates bespoke shoes for men and women.



Dr. Wolfensberger was inspired by her maternal grandmother Celestine Warr and paternal grandmother Annigna Wolfensberger.



For more information, please visit www.doctorcynthia.ch/en

