Dr. Melvin Weinstein Becomes a Member of First Light Diagnostics Clinical Advisory Board

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Light Diagnostics, a developer of breakthrough automated products for rapid, sensitive and cost-effective diagnosis of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, today announced the addition of Melvin P. Weinstein, M.D., to the company's world-class, international Clinical Advisory Board.

"Dr. Weinstein is a recognized expert in infectious disease and antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST)," said David Macdonald, CEO of First Light Diagnostics. "We look forward to incorporating his valuable insights while implementing rapid phenotypic culture-free AST applications in the clinical laboratory, as an important member of our Clinical Advisory Board. Use of these applications will save lives, reduce healthcare cost and reduce the inappropriate use of antibiotics, which is driving the accelerating trend toward antimicrobial resistance."

Dr. Weinstein holds the rank of Professor of Medicine and Pathology & Laboratory Medicine at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is a Fellow of the Infectious Disease Society of America, the American Academy of Microbiology, and the American College of Physicians. He is currently the Chair of the CLSI Subcommittee on Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing.

"I look forward to participating on the First Light Diagnostics Clinical Advisory Board," said Dr. Weinstein. "First Light's unique approach to identifying pathogens and delivering antimicrobial susceptibility testing results can have an immediate impact on healthcare costs and patient outcomes."

Using primary patient samples directly without a culture step, First Light's MultiPath™ technology delivers breakthrough acceleration in rapid AST results, enabling clinicians to get the patient on the optimal targeted, narrow-spectrum therapy at the onset of their infection. With pathogen identification in 30 minutes and AST results in just four hours, the MultiPath platform is an easy-to-use, automated benchtop analyzer, with high throughput and continuous random access. Using the MultiPath platform, clinicians will be able to administer the most effective targeted therapy during the onset of multi-drug resistant infections, versus waiting several days for results.

Dr. Weinstein joins a broad, global collection of industry luminaries with years of expertise combating infectious diseases. This world-class advisory group is tasked with guiding the company through its development and commercialization.

About First Light Diagnostics, Inc.

First Light Diagnostics is developing and preparing to commercialize innovative, diagnostic products for rapid, sensitive and cost-saving detection of life-threatening infections and for combating the spread of antibiotic resistance. Don Straus is the company's Founder and primary inventor of the company's core scientific technology. Based on its proprietary MultiPath™ detection technology, First Light's products combine the clinical performance of the most advanced commercial laboratory tests with speed, cost-effectiveness, and ease-of-use. The tests rapidly detect infections, identify infectious agents, and determine effective targeted antibiotic therapy. This will improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and prevent inappropriate use of powerful antibiotics. To learn more, please visit: www.firstlightdx.com

