DR. MICHAEL A. KAY TO SERVE AS CEO OF UJA-FEDERATION OF NEW YORK

Head of School at The Leffell School, Kay Will Assume Role on October 5, 2026

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of UJA-Federation of New York announced today that Dr. Michael A. Kay has been appointed as the organization's new Chief Executive Officer, following the unanimous approval by the Board. He will assume the role on October 5, 2026, succeeding Eric S. Goldstein, who will step down after 12 years as CEO.

Dr. Michael A. Kay

Kay has served for 13 years as Head of School at The Leffell School (formerly the Solomon Schechter School of Westchester), transforming it into one of the nation's preeminent multidenominational K-12 Jewish day schools. He brought people together across differences through respectful dialogue, building a nonpartisan community rooted in academic excellence, expanding enrollment, and strengthening philanthropic support, including through partnership with UJA's Day School Challenge Fund. He brings the strategic vision, intellectual rigor, and personal warmth needed to lead UJA into its next chapter.

Michael graduated magna cum laude from Harvard College and holds a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership and Jewish Studies from New York University, where his doctoral research focused on leadership and community building in pluralistic Jewish institutions. Earlier in his career, he was Upper School Principal and Director of Judaic Studies at the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Maryland. He is a senior lay leader at Temple Israel Center of White Plains.

Linda Mirels, UJA-Federation President, said: "From the very outset of our search, Michael distinguished himself as a singular and compelling leader — a truly original thinker whose intellect, moral seriousness, and vision for Jewish life set him apart. He is an eloquent and persuasive communicator with a long record of inspiring the next generation of proud Jews and Zionists. The work ahead is real — strengthening Jewish identity and pride, deepening commitment to Israel, confronting rising antisemitism, and caring for global Jewry and New Yorkers in need. Michael is the leader our community needs for the work ahead."

Marc Rowan, UJA-Federation Chair of the Board, said: "Michael is the right leader for this defining moment. He is battle-tested — unflappable under pressure and willing to take on the most pressing challenges facing our community, from the safety and security of the Jewish people to the urgent work of strengthening Israel as a Jewish and democratic state. He is uniquely ready to be our community's lead convener, defender of Jewish life, and steadfast supporter of Israel while advancing UJA's enduring mission. We are deeply grateful to Eric S. Goldstein, whose 12 years of leadership leave UJA in a position of strength as we look to the future."

Dr. Michael Kay said: "This is a moment of both profound challenge and unique promise for the Jewish people. I step into this role with humility, and with a deep desire to listen and learn — motivated by the conviction that we are witnessing an unparalleled resurgence in Jewish commitment under difficult circumstances, and that we have an obligation to nurture it. Working together, we will reimagine how we engage the next generation, deepen our partnership with Israel, and mobilize the full breadth of Jewish communal wisdom to address the defining questions of the present and craft the Jewish life of the future."

Eric S. Goldstein, CEO of UJA-Federation, said: "It has been the privilege of a lifetime to lead UJA-Federation. Michael has proven throughout his career an ability to bring the full spectrum of our community together, building trust across differences and harnessing our diversity as a source of strength. That experience will be invaluable to UJA's next chapter. I am confident that under Michael's leadership UJA will continue to lead the Jewish community with strength and purpose."

Michael Leffell, Lifetime Honorary Trustee and Past President of The Leffell School, said: "Michael's ability to inspire, unify, and move an organization and community forward is rare and invaluable. The demands of running a school have shaped him into a strong, resilient leader who is deeply respected and beloved by students, faculty, parents, alumni, and the wider community. After decades of close involvement with both UJA and The Leffell School, I can think of no one better to lead UJA forward. The New York Jewish community is extraordinarily fortunate to have him."

Kay was the unanimous choice of a 14-member search committee, chaired by Mirels and supported by the global search firm Heidrick & Struggles. The committee comprised Amy A. B. Bressman, Dorit Corwin, Alisa R. Doctoroff, Linda Mirels, David L. Moore, Joshua L. Nash, Michael E. Olshan, Suzanne F. Peck, Marc Rowan, Jeffrey A. Schoenfeld, Jodi J. Schwartz, John M. Shapiro, Merryl H. Tisch, and David H. Wasserman. More than 40 candidates were considered.

Michael lives in White Plains, New York, with his wife, Rachel Kay, Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer at the Hearst Corporation, and their two children. They are active members of Temple Israel Center of White Plains.

Goldstein has led UJA since 2014, guiding the organization through periods of dramatic challenge — global crises, October 7, rising antisemitism, and growing community needs — while significantly strengthening its financial and programmatic foundation. He will continue as CEO through October 4.

Mirels and Rowan conclude their three-year terms as President and Chair of the Board on June 30, 2026, in line with UJA's regular governance cycle. They will be succeeded by Suzanne Peck as President and David Wasserman as Chair of the Board, both of whom served on the search committee.

About UJA-Federation of New York

Working with a network of hundreds of nonprofits, UJA extends its reach from New York to Israel to nearly 70 other countries, touching the lives of 5.5 million people. We care for Jews everywhere and New Yorkers of all backgrounds, respond to crises close to home and far away, and shape our Jewish future. In fiscal year 2025, UJA allocated approximately $275 million in grants and raised $316.1 million. UJA has helped lead the worldwide philanthropic effort to help Israel heal and rebuild, allocating more than $330 million since October 7, 2023. For more information, visit ujafedny.org.

SOURCE UJA-Federation of New York