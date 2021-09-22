Dr. Michael A. Schmidt Receives Research and Innovation Awards from the Aerospace Medical Association

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Michael A. Schmidt, CEO and Chief Scientific Officer of Sovaris Aerospace, was awarded the 2020 Marie Marvingt Award for Excellence and Innovation in Aerospace Medicine by the Aerospace Medical Association. The Marie Marvingt award was established in memory of the French pilot and surgical clinician who assisted in the conception and development of air ambulance services for more than 50 years. The award was presented in Denver, CO at the September 2021 meeting of the Aerospace Medical Association.

Dr. Schmidt's work was recognized for his leadership in three important areas. The first is the advancement of precision medicine (personalized medicine) applied to human spaceflight. The second is the advancement of multi-scale omics applied to human spaceflight. Multi-scale omics refers to the use of genomics, epigenomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, and metabolomics, such as that used by Dr. Schmidt and his team in the NASA Twins Study of one year in space. The third is the application of pharmacogenomics applied to human performance in space.

His recent scientific papers in the field of human spaceflight include 1) Multi-Omic, Single-Cell, and Biochemical Profiles of Astronauts Guide Pharmacological Strategies for Returning to Gravity, 2) Why Personalized Medicine is the Frontier of Medicine and Performance for Humans in Space, and 3) The NASA Twins Study: The Effect of One Year in Space on Long-Chain Fatty Acid Desaturases and Elongases.

Dr. Schmidt is also the recipient of the 2019 Research and Development Innovation Award from the Life Sciences and Biomedical Engineering Branch of the Aerospace Medical Association. The Research and Development Innovation Award is given to an individual who has demonstrated innovative life sciences and/or bio-medical engineering research related to the design or development of aerospace medical systems.

Michael A. Schmidt, Ph.D., M.Phil., W.F.R. is the CEO and Chief Scientific Officer of Sovaris Aerospace, based in Boulder, Colorado. Sovaris Aerospace's work is centered on using precision (personalized) medicine to optimize the human response in extreme operating environments, such as on orbital, lunar, and Mars missions. This also includes human performance collaborations with groups, such as NASA, the NFL Players Association, NBA, US Olympic teams, West Point Military Academy, US Special Forces, high altitude ascent, jungle operations, S.W.A.T., and professional auto racing. Dr. Schmidt is currently President of the Life Sciences and Biomedical Engineering Branch of the Aerospace Medical Association.

