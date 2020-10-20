Dr. Michael Anderson joins Aveshka as Pediatric Science Consultant in support of ASPR COVID-19 disaster relief initiatives

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Michael Anderson joins Aveshka as full-time consultant to provide support from a pediatric perspective to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR).

Dr. Anderson has been supporting ASPR since March 2020, specifically pertaining to the new initiatives that have resulted from COVID-19. His pediatric expertise sheds light on the overall impact the pandemic has had on children, including emotional, social and developmental effects, the impact on children with special healthcare needs, and the increase of secondary diseases in children (such as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome).

"Dr. Anderson will be, without a doubt, a critical contributor to Aveshka's work in public health and emergency management, especially in advising our customers in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Andrew Weis, Aveshka Senior Vice President, Growth & Operations. "His pediatric expertise brings a niche capability to Aveshka and contributes to our goal of continuous improvement and expansion of services for our customers."

As a highly acclaimed pediatric critical care specialist, Professor of Pediatrics and Children's Hospital leader, Dr. Anderson has published and presented on pediatric topics including safety/high reliability, pediatric disaster preparedness, and physician workforce. Prior to joining Aveshka, he served as President and SVP, Children Care of UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital and as Chief Medical Officer for University Hospitals in Cleveland Ohio. Previously, as President George W. Bush's appointee, he served as Vice Chair of the National Commission on Children and Disasters. In 2014, Dr. Anderson was appointed by the Obama Administration to chair the National Advisory Committee on Children and Disasters at HHS.

As a pediatric science consultant with Aveshka, Dr. Anderson will continue to work with ASPR's medical and public health professionals to address immediate concerns and mitigate the long-term, adverse consequences of the pandemic on the younger generation.

"It is truly an honor to work for Aveshka and to assist our colleagues at HHS/ASPR in addressing the unique needs of children affected by COVID 19. While children have not been hospitalized in large numbers with acute COVID (thank goodness) we know the pandemic is taking a serious toll on our Nation's Children and we must rally to support them!"

