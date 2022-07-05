Dr. Michael DeCubellis Releases New Book on Dealing with Chronic Injuries

"Why Didn't the Pain Go Away: The Science of How Injuries Become Permanent" now available on Amazon

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Michael DeCubellis from Main Street Chiropractic and Wellness Center, a leading expert in treating complex and chronic injury cases, is thrilled to announce the release of his new book, "Why Didn't the Pain Go Away: The Science of How Injuries Become Permanent." The book focuses on finding the root cause of chronic pain and offers readers a better understanding of the healing process.

Dr. DeCubellis is a chiropractor who has been working in the field for over 14 years. In that time, he has treated numerous patients with chronic pain. Recently, he has noticed a trend among his patients: many of them have been coming in with pain that has been present for years, yet they have never been able to find relief. This puzzled Dr. DeCubellis, so he set out to investigate the cause of this problem.

After extensive training and research, Dr. DeCubellis was able to identify the underlying problem with the way patients with chronic pain were treated. He was able to identify the underlying diagnosis and create a specialized treatment protocol to achieve results that were not possible before. Those patients with injuries can heal properly the first time, and recurrent and chronic problems improve.

In "Why Didn't the Pain Go Away," Dr. DeCubellis shows how finding and addressing the root cause of chronic pain is essential for lasting relief. He provides an overview of specialized testing and treatment methods, such as chiropractic, massage, physical therapy and physiotherapy. He also shares valuable insights on making lifestyle changes that can help prevent or reduce chronic pain. By providing readers with a comprehensive understanding of chronic pain and its treatment, "Why Didn't the Pain Go Away" offers a hopeful message for those who suffer from this debilitating condition.

To learn more about Main Street Chiropractic and Wellness Center, visit chiropracticdownersgrove.com. "Why Didn't the Pain Go Away: The Science of How Injuries Become Permanent" can be purchased on Amazon.

About Dr. Michael DeCubellis

Dr. DeCubellis has received the Best Chiropractor award from Suburban Life, Top Doc and Opencare. He has also been featured in Suburban Life, Tampa Bay Times, Downers Grove Reporter, ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, Remarkable Radio and EatThis.

