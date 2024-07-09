Dr. Michael Hulse Joins Contoura Medspa as the New Medical Director

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Contoura Medspa is thrilled to announce that Dr. Michael Hulse, a renowned expert in hormone therapy and women's health, is joining their team as medical director. Dr. Hulse brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to patient care, marking an exciting new chapter for Contoura Medspa and its clients.

Dr. Hulse's distinguished career spans decades, beginning with his medical degree from the University of Tennessee in Memphis and specializing in Obstetrics and Gynecology during his residency at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia. He has been a pivotal figure at Northside Hospital-Cherokee, where he served as Chief of Medical Staff and pioneered advancements in hormone and wellness therapies.

Dr. Hulse expressed his enthusiasm for this new endeavor, stating, "Joining Contoura Medspa is an incredible opportunity to focus on providing innovative, personalized hormone therapies in a specialized setting. I'm excited to work with a team that shares my commitment to improving patient quality of life."

Eileen Wilson, owner of Contoura Medspa, shared her excitement about Dr. Hulse's arrival: "We are honored to have Dr. Hulse join our team. His expertise in hormone therapy and dedication to patient care align perfectly with our mission at Contoura. Together, we look forward to offering enhanced services that address the unique needs of both men and women experiencing hormone imbalances."

With Dr. Hulse's addition to the team, Contoura Medspa is poised to set new standards in hormone therapy and wellness treatments offering services such as the P-shot, O-shot, Testosterone Injections and Pellet Therapy. Clients can expect the same level of customized plans and compassionate care, now enriched with Dr. Hulse's extensive knowledge and experience.

For more information about Contoura Medspa and the services offered, please visit www.contouramedspa.com or by calling 770-250-6000.

About Contoura Medspa: Contoura Medspa, located in Alpharetta, GA, is a premier luxury medical spa dedicated to enhancing the well-being of its clients through advanced, personalized treatments. Specializing in weight-loss, hormone therapy, aesthetic services, and comprehensive wellness programs, Contoura Medspa combines cutting-edge technology with a compassionate approach to deliver exceptional care and transformative results. Our team of experts is committed to helping clients look and feel their best, ensuring a holistic and rejuvenating experience.

