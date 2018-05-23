Dr. Michael Keleher inaugurated as the American Osteopathic College of Radiology (AOCR) 68th President

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Osteopathic College of Radiology (AOCR) will inaugurate Riverside Radiology physician Michael Keleher, DO, FAOCR, as its 68th President at the Annual Awards Ceremony on May 23, 2018, during the AOCR Annual Convention in Scottsdale. Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates, a LucidHealth Company, will be sponsoring the AOCR Annual Convention in support of Dr. Keleher. "Dr. Keleher has been very active in the AOCR as a member and officer of the Board of Directors. His very capable leadership has been invaluable, and we look forward to the next year under his leadership," said Carol L. Houston, AOCR's Executive Director.
About Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates
Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates, a LucidHealth company, is a leading provider of professional radiology services to hospitals and other healthcare providers. Formed in 1980, Riverside Radiology and Interventional Associates is one of the largest private radiology practices in the United States. By using its proprietary software, Riverside Radiology has developed industry-leading workflow and clinical processes and a broad spectrum of physician support services. For more information, please visit http://www.riversiderad.com.
About LucidHealth
LucidHealth is a physician-owned and -led radiology management company. We partner with radiology groups to provide the technology and resources to increase the strategic value of their practices nationwide. Our belief is that all patients should have access to the highest quality of subspecialized imaging care, regardless of facility size or location. Our mission is to empower independent radiology groups to deliver world-class, subspecialized care to all patients within the communities they serve. For more information, please visit http://www.lucidhealth.com.
CONTACT: Kelley Holsten, Sales & Marketing Operations Manager, 614-940-8182, kholsten@lucidhealth.com
