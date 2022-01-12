Dr. Michael Lilly elected to Chair of Inteleos Board of Directors

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inteleos™, a non-profit healthcare certification organization, today announced Dr. Michael Lilly, MD, RVT, RPVI, has been named as Chairperson of its Board of Directors. A long-time volunteer with Inteleos and its ARDMS Council, Dr. Lilly brings extensive experience in the field of vascular surgery and vascular ultrasound to this role. His term as Chair begins in January 2022 and will run through December 2023.

"Mike has been a wonderful asset and contributor to our board over the past 10 years," said Heather Richoux, RT, RDMS, RDCS, CRGS, CRCS, departing Chairperson, Inteleos Board of Directors. "I'm thrilled for him to take over the Chairperson role and I know he'll continue to help drive our mission of ensuring the highest quality in healthcare and patient safety standards."

Dr. Lilly is a Professor of Surgery at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. He serves as the Chief of the Department of Surgery and the Director of the Vascular Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus. He has been involved in the promotion of healthcare quality for decades and has served in several national quality focused leadership positions including the CMS Fistula First Breakthrough Initiative and the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission. He has been a member of the Inteleos Board of Directors since 2012.

"As new imaging technologies and practices continue to emerge and are shared globally, the need for standards that ensure the highest levels of competency and patient care are of the utmost importance. Dr. Lilly's experience and passion for our mission will truly support us in meeting this challenge head on," said Dale Cyr, Inteleos CEO and Executive Director. "I look forward to working closely with Mike and am pleased to have him as the Chairperson of our board."

About Inteleos

Inteleos™ is a non-profit certification organization that delivers rigorous assessments and cultivates a global community of professionals dedicated to the highest standards in healthcare and patient safety. Inteleos is the overarching governance and management organization for the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (ARDMS®), the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement™ (APCA™) and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy™ which together represents over 120,000 certified medical professionals throughout the world. The Inteleos Foundation directs the philanthropic efforts for the organization.

SOURCE Inteleos