Dr. Michael Steppie Celebrates Ten Years of Fighting Skin Cancer as a Dedicated Member of the Skin Cancer Foundation's Amonette Circle

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year millions of Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer. Thankfully, the dedicated elite dermatologists who make up the Skin Cancer Foundation's Amonette Circle are creating a brighter future for us all. One such physician is Orlando dermatologist Michael Steppie, MD. Celebrating his 10th year as an actively involved member, he has unselfishly committed time and money to help fight skin cancer.

Celebrating its 30th Anniversary, Associates in Dermatology has donated over $100,000 to charities including $25,000 to the Skin Cancer Foundation as well as provided more than half a million dollars of care to uninsured, underserved and indigent across six Central Florida counties.

About Dr. Michael Steppie

As a board-certified dermatologist and Mohs micrographic surgeon, Dr. Steppie has served as a spokesperson to national and local media promoting numerous lifesaving awareness campaigns. He also collaborated with Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute at Lake Nona on a breakthrough melanoma and vitiligo studies published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology.

In July, he was recognized by American College of Physicians as a Fellow and will be attending the ACP Internal Medicine Meeting in Los Angeles next spring where his milestone of reaching Fellowship will be honored at the ACP Convocation Ceremony. Dr. Steppie is a member of the National Psoriasis Foundation in support the NPF's advocacy action network across the Southeast, and of the American Contact Dermatitis Society.

Dr. Michael Steppie currently serves as president and medical director of Associates in Dermatology. Honored with multiple Distinguished Physician Recognition Awards from the AMA, the American Association of Physicians Specialists (AAPS), and the American College of Physicians (ACP), he was appointed to the Board of Directors for the AAPS for 2017-18. He also received multiple Patients' Choice Awards from Vitals and Top Physicians award by Orlando Family Magazine, as well as the AAPS Physician of the Year Award. He was featured as a skin cancer expert among the Melanoma Skin Cancer Community at WebMD. His article "Skin Cancer and the Gender Gap," was published in the Skin Cancer Foundation Journal.

About Associates in Dermatology

Associates in Dermatology will continue to respond to Central Florida's needs with service to elder, rural, minority and underserved populations in a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), where patients qualify for enhanced coverage from Medicare and Medicaid. Moreover, free dermatology services are provided through the Orange County Government Special Care and Osceola County Council on Aging.

Other charities where Dr. Steppie actively contributes include Bridges of Light Foundation, Universal Orlando Foundation/Supporting the Sunshine Foundation, Shepherd's Hope and Runway to Hope. On September 7th, Lifetime TV re-aired Episode 808 of Discovery Health -Mystery Diagnosis - The Girl Who Was Covered with Bumps, where Dr. Steppie unveiled a rarely diagnosed case of CTX.

