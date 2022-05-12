DR. MICHAEL TACHOVSKY, REAL ESTATE EXPERT, SHARES WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE COASTAL FIRE

Dr. Tachovsky specializes in real estate damage and complex valuation; this includes valuation issues related to a variety of conditions, such as environmental contamination, natural disasters, eminent domain, crime scenes, construction defects, neighborhood nuisances, geotechnical issues, location premiums, and other conditions involving a wide variety of property types.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents in the Orange County, California community of Laguna Niguel experienced home loss from the Coastal Fire. At least 20 homes have been reported destroyed and evacuations were ordered along the Coronado Pointe and Pacific Island Drive areas. Dr. Tachovsky cautioned, "The Coastal Fire may be a precursor for homeowners in California as we move into the warmer summer season."