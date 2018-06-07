Dr. Michele Ross, Leading Cannabis Voice, Joins NanoSphere Health Sciences Team

Dr. Ross brings to the NanoSphere board a wealth of industry knowledge, advocacy experience and insight into particular patient needs. Her work as Founder and Executive Direct of IMPACT Network, a non-profit which focuses on cannabis and women's health, and as CEO of Infused Health, a digital platform which provides educational resources to cannabis patients, has helped consumers around the world and trained the next generation of cannabis healthcare professionals. Dr. Ross entered the cannabis industry as both a scientist and cannabis patient, having been diagnosed with fibromyalgia, neuropathy, and chronic pelvic pain.

In her new role, Dr. Ross will take part in product development and strategy meetings, offer expertise on Evolve Formulas products and co-author scientific papers with NanoSphere's Chief Science Officer, Dr. Richard Kaufman. Dr. Ross will also partake in ambassadorship activities for Evolve Formulas and NanoSphere technology, beginning with a speaking engagement on behalf of the company at the O'Cannabiz Conference and Expo in Toronto this weekend, June 9, covering cannabis and women's issues.

"NanoSphere Health Sciences prides itself on bringing together the best scientific minds to create breakthrough advancements for patients. Dr. Ross becoming a member of our board, and an ambassador of our technology, widens this circle of innovation and excellence while also bringing to the table a unique insight into patient experience. We look forward to working with Dr. Ross to improve our offerings and form mutually beneficial partnerships," Said Robert Sutton, Chairman and CEO of NanoSphere Health Sciences and Evolve Formulas.

"I continuously look for the best cannabis products to meet patients' needs. The NanoSphere Delivery System™ and the Evolve Formulas products bring a new technology to the market that provides one-of-a-kind benefits to those suffering from pain, inflammation, anxiety, distress, seizures and beyond. I am proud to be contributing to the development of NanoSphere's offerings and to further their mission of making cannabis delivery safer and more effective," Said Dr. Michele Ross, Member of the Board of Advisors for NanoSphere Health Sciences.

NanoSphere's Commitment to Licensing IP

NanoSphere launched its IP licensing program in 2015 and is entertaining several licensing opportunities via a rigorous evaluation process. For more information about NanoSphere's licensing program, please visit: https://www.nanospherehealth.com/licensing/

About NanoSphere

NanoSphere Health Sciences, LLC, is a biotechnology firm specializing in the creation of the patented NanoSphere Delivery System™, a revolutionary platform using nanotechnology in the biodelivery of supplements, nutraceuticals and over-the-counter medications for the cannabis, pharmaceutical and animal health industries, and beyond. NanoSphere Delivery System™ represents one of the most important developments for advancing the non-invasive and user-friendly delivery of biological agents in over 25 years. For more information on NanoSphere, please visit http://www.nanospherehealth.com.

About Evolve Formulas

Evolve Formulas is the provider of the world's first and only scientifically proven nanoparticle delivery system in cannabis. Evolve's pioneering product, Transdermal NanoSerum™, is a fast-acting, ultra-strength transdermal formula infused with nano-encapsulated cannabis and cannabis extracts. NanoSerum™ immediately penetrates the skin to deliver direct-focused results and intelligently carries a full spectrum of cannabinoids and phytochemicals to receptors throughout the body for systemic healing. Evolve Formula products leverage NanoSphere Health Sciences™ patented NanoSphere Delivery System™. The NanoSphere Delivery System™ is a revolutionary platform using nanotechnology in the biodelivery of supplements, nutraceuticals and over-the-counter medications for the cannabis, pharmaceutical and animal health industries, and beyond. For more information on Evolve Formulas, visit https://www.evolveformulas.com/. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

