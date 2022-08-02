Dr. Miguel Delgado Named One of the Top Plastic Surgeons in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miguel A. Delgado, Jr., MD has been voted by San Francisco Magazine as the Top Plastic Surgeon in the Bay Area. With an office in San Francisco and a surgical center in Marin Country, Dr. Delgado is one of the Bay Area's most sought-after plastic surgeons. Patients from around the United States and world come to Dr. Delgado for his full range of face, body, and breast procedures. He and his staff take the time to customize each treatment plan to ensure optimal results for each individual patient and their aesthetic goals.

In addition, Dr. Delgado has been named a Top Doctor® in 2016, 2017, 2021, and 2022, by the prestigious Castle Connolly Medical List of Top Doctors® of the Year. Along with his Top Doctor® awards, Dr. Delgado has been honored by notable visits from the media over the years, including the BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation), Discovery Australia, and Fox News. These companies have filmed documentaries that have been broadcasted throughout the United States and abroad.

The national and international exposure that he has gained with gynecomastia surgery and mommy makeover procedures has led to the opportunity to serve patients from the United States and around the world. Patients have traveled from Alaska, Hawaii, the East Coast, Canada, Australia, Europe, Thailand, Pakistan, and Afghanistan to have Dr. Delgado perform their surgical procedures.

Not only have patients come great distances to see Dr. Delgado, but Dr. Delgado has traveled as far as Central America to volunteer his surgical skills and expertise to aid economically disadvantaged and underserved populations. Dr. Delgado and anesthesiologist Randy Gaynor, MD, were part of a "Faith in Practice" surgical team to travel to Guatemala. They performed life-changing operations for patients suffering from disfigurements caused by burns as well as congenital disabilities, including cleft palates and lips.

Dr. Delgado was privileged to train at some of the most prestigious institutions in the country. He graduated with honors from medical school at the University of California San Francisco in 1982 and continued with internship and residency at Johns Hopkins University teaching hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. He completed a plastic surgery residency at Stony Brook University Medical Center in East Meadow, New York.

As a board-Certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Delgado offers a comprehensive range of services for the face, body, and breasts. He is also a world-recognized specialist in the treatment of male breast enlargement, also called gynecomastia. He has developed new techniques and owns and operates gynecomastia.org, which has become the largest gynecomastia forum in the world.

Dr. Delgado is also a proud husband and father or two. He enjoys gourmet cooking, and is also a connoisseur of fine wines, growing his own pinot noir and chardonnay grapes. His Delgado Family Vineyards wines have been showcased at a number of charity events supporting medical mission work.

