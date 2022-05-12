Dr. Miguel Delgado Named Top 3 Plastic Surgeon in San Francisco by ThreeBestRated.com

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Miguel A. Delgado has been recognized as one of three top plastic surgeons by threebestrated.com, a website which determines top local businesses, professionals, restaurants, healthcare providers and more. This distinction is determined based on prior awards history, online ratings and other relevant criteria according to a 50-point inspection. Three Best Rated does not accept paid listings and independently determines their top three choices for various industries and professionals in key cities.

Miguel Delgado, M.D., is a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon and certified by the America Board of Plastic Surgery. Dr. Delgado has received multiple top award for being an outstanding cosmetic surgeon in the San Francisco Bay Area. He has offices in San Francisco, Union Square, and Novato in Marin County. Before and After photos of a patient of Miguel Delgado, M.D. who had a complete facelift procedure which includes an eyebrow lift, upper and lower eyelid lift, lower face and neck lift and a TCA chemical peel.

Dr. Delgado graduated with honors from San Francisco University of California Medical School before pursuing an internship and residency at Johns Hopkins University Hospital School in Baltimore, Maryland. He is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgery. In addition to treating patients through a range of plastic surgery procedures including abdominoplasty, body lifts, breast augmentation and facelifts. Dr. Delgado is known worldwide as one of the top gynecomastia specialists and operates gynecomastia.org, the world's largest gynecomastia forum.

Previously, Dr. Delgado was named a Top Doctor by San Francisco Magazine in 2010, 2016 and 2017, a Top Doctor by Castle Connolly in 2015 and a Top Plastic Surgeon by Sonoma County Magazine in 2016 and 2017.

Those interested may learn more about Dr. Delgado by visiting dr-delgado.com, calling (415) 898-4161 or reading reviews at his Novato or San Francisco locations.

Contact:

Dr. Delgado

(415) 898-4161

SOURCE Dr. Miguel Delgado