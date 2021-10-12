Dr. Mihir Pathak, Ph.D. accepted into Forbes Business Council

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Mihir Pathak, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer at Mayvenn, an omnichannel beauty tech marketplace platform, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Dr. Pathak was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Pathak into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Dr. Pathak has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Dr. Pathak will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Dr. Pathak will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I'm incredibly excited and grateful to become a member of the Forbes Business Council" said Dr. Mihir Pathak, who is currently leading strategic growth and series C fundraising at Mayvenn. "I am honored to be part of this community of visionary and influential leaders that share my enthusiasm for growing disruptive businesses. I look forward to sharing my diverse background and point of views, as well as Mayvenn's unique value proposition, with my peers and this community."

ABOUT MAYVENN:

Mayvenn's mission is to guide and empower women along their beauty journey. Mayvenn is unifying, and simplifying the fragmented beauty market starting with Black women. Our Vision is to become a beauty ecosystem: the largest managed marketplace for beauty products and salon services in the world. Mayvenn leverages data and AI to drive unified and exceptional customer experiences, while enabling independent beauty professionals to grow their businesses.

Mayvenn has become the largest and only Black-owned, venture-backed tech company and empowerment network that strengthens and rewards Black entrepreneurship in the hair and beauty industry. To date, Mayvenn has paid out over $25 million to beauty professionals nationwide, and an additional $1.25 million in relief funds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more about Mayvenn, visit shop.mayvenn.com.

