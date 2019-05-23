Dr. Mike Poole Joins the Board of Scientific Advisors at Top Global CRO MMS Holdings

SEATTLE, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MMS Holdings Inc. (MMS) – an award-winning, data-focused CRO – announced today the addition of Dr. Mike Poole, MD, FACP to its board of scientific advisors. Currently a venture partner at Biomatics Capital, Inc., Dr. Poole has more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, most recently having led external investments in the Office of the President for Global Health at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

In this advisory role, Dr. Poole will provide guidance on the design, conduct, and reporting of global phase 2-4 clinical trials, the implementation of clinical development plans, and global regulatory filings. He has supported a wide range of indications from analgesia, pain, neurology, Alzheimer's Disease, psychiatry, infectious disease and more.

"In the global regulatory landscape, sponsors demand CRO leaders who can provide the highest levels of guidance and visionary leadership – making Dr. Mike Poole the perfect addition to our already strong team of advisors," said Dr. Uma Sharma, Chief Scientific Officer of MMS Holdings, "Mike's impressive body of work and industry influence is a key ingredient, highlighting the way that MMS is redefining the CRO experience for pharmaceutical companies of every size. Additionally, his excellent way of clear concise communication is what I have always admired and am happy to have our clients benefit from."

Prior to joining the Gates Foundation, Dr. Poole served as Vice President and Head of Neuroscience Innovation at AstraZeneca, Chief Medical Officer for Link Medicine and Hypnion, and he was Vice President of Neuroscience Development at Wyeth and Pfizer.

"I am proud to involve myself with such a well-respected team of advisors, colleagues, and leaders that are found at MMS," says Dr. Poole. "MMS is one of those rare companies that can handle the seemingly impossible, always striving for a better experience for sponsors and outcomes for patients. When I think of the strongest service providers that I know in the pharmaceutical industry, MMS comes to the top every time."

Dr. Poole joins a team of industry-leading advisors

About MMS Holdings

MMS is an award-winning, data-focused CRO that supports the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries with a proven, scientific approach to complex trial data and regulatory submission challenges. Strong industry experience and a data-driven approach to drug development make MMS a valuable CRO partner, creating compelling submissions that meet rigorous regulatory standards. With a global footprint across four continents, MMS maintains a 97 percent customer satisfaction rating and was named as the Best Global Biotech CRO in the 2018 International Life Sciences Awards and Most Outstanding CRO in the 2019 Biotechnology Awards.

