Dr. Mike Takes Home 4 Webby Awards in This Year's Ceremony

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Mikhail Varshavski, the New Jersey-based family medicine physician and social media influencer known as "Dr. Mike," was honored on Tuesday with four Webby Awards, the top international awards for Internet excellence:

Webby Winner: Social, Education & Discovery

Social, Education & Discovery People's Voice Winner: Social, Education & Discovery

Social, Education & Discovery People's Voice Winner: Social, Health & Fitness (Series & Campaigns)

Social, Health & Fitness (Series & Campaigns) People's Voice Winner: Social, Education & Discovery (Series & Campaigns)

The first of those awards went to his YouTube channel and was bestowed by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), a 2,000-member body consisting of Executive Members (leading Internet experts, business figures, luminaries, visionaries, and creative celebrities) and Associate Members (i.e., past Webby winners and nominees, and other Internet professionals).

Varshavski also received three People's Voice Awards, voted upon by viewers, for his YouTube channel and "Coronavirus Truth" playlist.

"It legitimizes the work we've been doing as a team, to put out accurate information during the most needed time -- this pandemic," Varshavski said of the awards, which were first presented in 1996. "With the rise of misinformation, people needed to hear a clear, honest voice on the subject, and I think these awards signify that not only the people believe in us, but the Webbies as well."

Doctor Mike, whose YouTube channel recently surpassed 900 million views, is now the most-subscribed doctor, with 7.18 million subscribers.

About Doctor Mike Media: Doctor Mike Media is a health & lifestyle organization launched by Dr. Mike Varshavski. With over 16 million social media followers, Dr. Mikhail Varshavski, commonly known as "Doctor Mike," is a multifaceted board-certified family medicine physician, media personality, educator, writer, and philanthropist. He has also made appearances and consulted on CNN, ABC, and Fox News, and served as a regular contributor to publications including Women's Health, Men's Health, Reader's Digest, the American Academy of Family Physicians Blog, and MedPageToday.

