Dr. Milton L. Lee, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of Axcend, will Deliver the Opening Lecture at the 42nd International Symposium on Capillary Chromatography

Titled "Novel Column Technologies for Portable Capillary Chromatography," Dr. Lee's presentation will highlight the challenges he and his colleagues faced and overcame to invent breakthrough technologies and approaches to the chemical analysis of organic compounds in a mobile and portable liquid chromatography (LC) system. The 2018 edition of the International Symposium on Capillary Chromatography (ISCC42) is a prestigious conference that attracts top scientists and researchers from around the world who are interested in the latest advancements and inventions in the fields of high-performance liquid chromatography and gas chromatography.

"It is a great honor to be asked to present the keynote presentation at ISCC42," Dr. Lee said. "I look forward to seeing many of my scientific colleagues this week at the Symposium and discussing with them the new advantages and options our award-winning portable Axcend Focus LC delivers as a high-performance liquid chromatograph."

Axcend Focus LC Overview

Announced in late February at Pittcon 2018, the Axcend Focus LC was designed from the ground-up as a truly mobile, gradient, nano-flow liquid chromatograph. The Axcend Focus LC measures ~30x20x20-centimeters (11.8x7.9x7.9-inches), weighs under 6.8-kilograms (15 lbs.), operates on battery or electrical outlet power, and delivers 100 times (100X) greater sensitivity than traditional LC systems.

Creating a high performance LC system the size of a toaster required Dr. Lee and the Axcend team to utilize 150 mm (micrometer) nano-flow internal diameter capillary columns packed with 1.7 mm—3.0 mm fused silica particles for use in the Axcend Focus LC. However, doing so delivered two significant benefits:

Support for up to 20,000 psi (1,379 bar), and

Dramatically less sample, solvent and purified water volumes (as little as 1/500th of the amounts required by traditional LCs),

which also means much lower costs for solvents, water and waste disposal.

Visual/statistical output from the Axcend Focus LC is delivered securely and wirelessly to any Web-connected smartphone, tablet or personal computer capable of HTML5 display, with the additional ability to connect via a USB cable to any PC.

Initial availability and pricing of the Axcend Focus LC is slated for Summer 2018.

About Axcend

Axcend is a provider of innovative, compact nano-flow, high-performance liquid chromatography (LC) systems that deliver dramatic improvements in portability, ease-of-operation, rapid and convenient deployment, and coupling to other analytical systems (such as mass spectrometers). Its Axcend Focus LC was introduced in February 2018 and received a Bronze Pittcon Excellence Award from Pittcon Today magazine (in the under $10 million category). For more information, call 801-376-9088, email info@axcendcorp.com or visit www.AxcendCorp.com

Axcend, the Axcend logo and Axcend Focus LC are trademarks of Axcend, LLC. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

