Dr. Ming Liu joins ChemPartner as Vice President and Head of Biology and Pharmacology

Dr. Liu has more than 25 years of experience in drug discovery and development, with a focus on pre-clinical evaluations of novel therapeutic agents. He worked for Schering Plough and Merck for 18 years, managing internal R&D efforts and external sourcing activities to advance more than 9 oncology candidates (small molecules, biologics, immune regulator, antibodies, and gene therapy) to clinical development. He also provided regulatory and clinical support to post-approval oncology drugs. Dr. Liu received his Ph.D. in Molecular Virology from Baylor College of Medicine and is the author of 40 articles in peer reviewed scientific journals, 4 book chapters, and 10 patents.

"We are excited to have Dr. Liu joining ChemPartner and leading our Biology and Pharmacology department. His expertise in his field and long history in the biopharmaceutical industry is a great asset to our team. His experience and thoughtful leadership will help us maintain our quality services as well as provide innovative solutions for our clients," said Dr. Wei Tang, President of ChemPartner.

"ChemPartner's leading biological expertise and comprehensive services, with broad portfolio of assays & models, help clients maximize efficiency in completing translational R&D from target to IND over a wide range of therapeutic areas. I am thrilled to join the ChemPartner team and work with our experienced scientists to accomplish the research initiatives of pharma and biotech companies worldwide," said Dr. Liu.

Started in 2007, ChemPartner's Biology and Pharmacology department specializes in drug discovery services for several therapeutic areas, such as oncology, including immuno-oncology, immunology/inflammation, neuroscience, and metabolic disorders. ChemPartner's highly experienced biologists provide customized designs or co-develop in vitro and ex vivo assays as well as pharmacology and disease models required for all-stage drug discovery projects.

About ChemPartner

Shanghai ChemPartner is a full-service life science CRO with over 15 years of pharmaceutical research experience. With a team of over 2000 experienced scientists, hundreds of western-trained pharmaceutical industry leaders, and experienced pharmaceutical executive leadership at the helm, ChemPartner is aligned and dedicated to technically and strategically accomplishing the research initiatives of pharma and biotech companies worldwide.

