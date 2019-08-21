Dr. Mohamed El-Erian Joins Greenwich Economic Forum as Featured Speaker on November 5-6

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenwich Economic Forum, the elite international gathering of leaders in global finance hosted by the Greenwich Business Institute, is pleased to announce that Dr. Mohamed A. El-Erian, senior advisor at Gramercy Funds Management and renowned economist and leader in emerging markets investment and research, will be both a featured speaker and a panelist at the second annual Forum on November 5-6, 2019 at the Delamar Hotel in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Dr. El-Erian will participate in a fireside chat, immediately followed by a panel discussion on emerging market investing alongside Robert Koenigsberger of Gramercy and other prominent alternative investment industry players.

"It is an honor to join such a respected slate of participants at this year's Greenwich Economic Forum," said Dr. El-Erian. "I look forward to stimulating conversations on the prospects for the global economy, markets and investing in emerging markets -- both during the fireside chat and on the panel with Robert."

"I am pleased to be joining Mohamed to continue the conversation on emerging markets and the investment opportunities that he and I see in this asset class," said Robert Koenigsberger, founder and CIO of Gramercy Funds Management.

"We are thrilled that Dr. El-Erian will participate in this year's Forum and lead a panel that will feature Robert Koenigsberger of Gramercy," said Jim Aiello, Co-President of the Greenwich Business Institute and organizer of the Greenwich Economic Forum. "We are proud to have so many brilliant minds under one roof at the Delamar for the second year in a row, and look forward to Dr. El-Erian's insights and contributions to what will surely be an insightful and lively discussion."

Now in its second year, the Forum convenes some of the brightest minds in global finance, business, media and government for discussion and debate on investment can positively influence the defining issues of our times. Produced by the FT Live division of the Financial Times on behalf of the Greenwich Business Institute, the Forum takes place at the intimate, waterfront setting of the Delamar Greenwich Harbor Hotel.

This year's confirmed speakers at the Forum include Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates, David Rubenstein of Carlyle Group, Gillian Tett of the Financial Times, Annie Lamont of Oak HC/FT, and Marc Lasry of Avenue Capital Group, with many more speakers and participants to be announced in the coming months.

About the Greenwich Economic Forum

More than 350 world-class finance, public policy experts, media figures, and institutional investors will convene at the Greenwich Economic Forum in Greenwich, Connecticut, on November 5-6, 2019 to discuss the biggest opportunities and challenges facing global markets, public and private investments, institutional investors, and the wider economy. Conversations will be led by investment industry luminaries with the aim of developing innovative solutions for these global challenges.

About Gramercy

Gramercy is a $6 billion dedicated emerging markets investment manager based in Greenwich, Connecticut with a research presence in London, Hong Kong, Mexico City and Buenos Aires. The firm, founded in 1998, seeks to provide investors with superior risk-adjusted returns through a comprehensive approach to emerging markets, supported by a transparent and robust institutional platform. Gramercy offers both alternative and long-only strategies across all emerging markets asset classes including capital solutions, private credit, distressed debt, equity, private equity, special situations, USD debt, local currency debt and high yield/corporate debt. www.gramercy.com

