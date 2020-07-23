Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha and Dr. Ibram X. Kendi to Keynote Relias Conference

MORRISVILLE, N.C., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Relias, a trusted education and training partner to more than 11,000 healthcare clients globally, today announced Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha and Dr. Ibram X. Kendi as the 2020 keynote speakers of its annual conference Impact Nation Sept. 15-16, 2020.

Healthcare leaders and educators from across the country will participate in the premier event with access to over 30 additional breakout sessions, including a dedicated Diversity and Inclusion track. Impact Nation 2020 is free to attend and is being held as a virtual event.

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha is a pediatrician, professor, and public health advocate who spearheaded efforts to reveal, publicize, and fix Flint, Michigan's water crisis. She will kick off the conference on Sept. 15. Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, the national award-winning author of Stamped from the Beginning: A Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America and How to Be an Antiracist, will close out the conference on Sept. 16.

With an emphasis on staff training and development, Impact Nation empowers healthcare leaders and educators with the latest information and best practices to elevate the performance of care teams, help reduce risk, and improve outcomes. For the past six years, Impact Nation has brought industry insights, captivating content, and interactive sessions to attendees. "We are honored to host Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha and Dr. Ibram X. Kendi as the 2020 Impact Nation keynote speakers. They are both dynamic leaders that will inspire attendees to continue to advocate for those in need and challenge the status quo," said Stacy West, Chief Marketing Officer. "As a part of Relias' commitment to racial equity, we have also created a Diversity and Inclusion track focused on how to develop inclusive environments for patients and employees as well as understanding the impact of factors such as implicit bias and cultural competency."

During the conference, Relias will release its third edition of the State of Training & Staff Development Report. The report will include survey data and results of over 4,000 healthcare professionals, highlighting trends in staff development, the effect of learning on organizational performance, and the impact of COVID-19.

With the unforeseen challenges coronavirus has created for the healthcare industry, Relias, for the first time, eliminated the cost associated to attend Impact Nation to increase access to relevant information and to continue supporting frontline heroes. Individuals can register at impactnation.relias.com. Impact Nation sponsors include American Network of Community Options and Resources (ANCOR), DATIS, National Council for Behavioral Health, Positive Approach to Care, McKesson, innovaTel, and Skillsoft.

