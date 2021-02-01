Dr. Moretsky and Dr. Cassidy are amongst the first select group of eye surgeons in America to perform the Vivity lens implants

PHOENIX, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to announce that Dr. Sanford Moretsky and Dr. Craig Cassidy, of Valley Eye Specialists, were amongst the first select group of eye surgeons nationally to implant the Alcon AcrySof® IQ Vivity Lens, after FDA approval. The lens, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on February 2021, allows you to see clearly at critical far and intermediate distances while still providing functional enhanced near vision in good light.

The unique revolutionary X-Wave technology permits the stretching and shifting of light which creates a continuous extended focus range. Unlike a multifocal lens, the Vivity lens does not separate light the same way, so there is less chance of glare around lights at night.

A cataract is the clouding of the natural lens inside of the eye. The best way to correct the cataract is to remove the cloudy lens and replace it with an intraocular lens implant. A cataract can be responsible for blurred vision, color reduction, difficulty seeing at night to drive, and difficulty reading small print even with the use of glasses.

Cataracts become common after the age of 55 and the National Eye Institute estimates more than 20 percent of Americans will have cataracts by the age of 65. More than 4 million cataract surgeries are performed each year in the U.S., and this is projected to increase by more than 16 percent by the end of 2024.

Valley Eye Specialists was the first ophthalmology practice in Arizona to offer Verion Image Guided laser cataract surgery.

Our objective is to offer best in class options to our patients; with Vivity Intraocular Lenses in our inventory we are able to deliver best quality treatment options possible in Arizona. The Vivity lens is tailor-made to suit today's lifestyle, by reducing or eliminating dependence on glasses for distance and near vision.

To learn more about the Alcon Vivity Lens, call Moretsky Cassidy Vision Correction at 1.800.791.1513 or visit our website at www.arizonacataract.com.

