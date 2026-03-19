Dr. Motion and Peanuts Launch Second Collection in Time for Spring and Summer Fun

The Sunkissed Collection introduces beach-inspired hues to Dr. Motion's Peanuts-themed compression socks, delivering carefree style and all-day comfort.

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Motion, the wellness brand known for stylish and comfortable compression socks, today announced the launch of its second collaboration with Peanuts®, arriving in March 2026. With a shared goal of making people feel good, Dr. Motion and Peanuts come together once again to create products that blend joy, comfort, and self-expression.

Dr. Motion and Peanuts second compression sock collection, The Sunkissed Collection, is now available for Spring and Summer fun!

The Dr. Motion x Peanuts Sunkissed Vibes Collection blends the timeless charm of Charles M. Schulz's beloved characters with Dr. Motion's commitment to everyday wellness. Designed for spring and summer, the collection features a fresh, beach-inspired color palette that combines playful style with gentle compression for all-day comfort, whether on the move or at rest.

The world's most lovable beagle, Snoopy, along with pals Woodstock and Lucy, keep the fun going in these women's everyday compression sock collection. Featuring a range of silhouettes, including ankle, quarter, mid-crew and knee-high styles, the designs spotlight beach vibes, ice cream and other warm-weather pastimes. A sun-washed palette of light pink, aqua, pale yellow, and dusty pink captures the carefree spirit of the season while delivering the performance and comfort Dr. Motion is known for.

"The response to our first Peanuts Classics Collection was incredibly positive, and we're excited to continue building on that momentum," said Jamie Chang, CEO of Dr. Motion Retail. "This new Sunkissed Vibes Collection reflects everything Dr. Motion stands for—movement, positivity, and comfort—while celebrating characters that have inspired generations to feel good and enjoy life's simple moments."

"As Peanuts celebrates over 75 years since being introduced to the world, the comic strip and its beloved characters continue to resonate across generations through their enduring humor, heartfelt messages and lasting cultural relevance," said Liz Brinkley, Vice President Global Fashion, Home, and Collaborations for Peanuts. "We are excited to enter into this second collaboration with Dr. Motion inviting fans to step into nostalgia while embracing everyday motion and wellness."

As a leader in the compression and wellness sock category, Dr. Motion sold over 13 million pairs in 2024 and 2025 and is available in more than 6,000 retail stores nationwide, such as Kohl's, Marshalls, and T.J. Maxx. The brand continues to set the standard for stylish and functional socks designed for everyday life, sport, and wellness.

The Dr. Motion x Peanuts Sunkissed Vibes Collection will be available online and in select retail stores. The Peanuts Classics Collection is also available, where timeless nostalgia meets everyday motion.

For more information on Dr. Motion, visit drmotionsocks.com.

About Dr. Motion:

Dr. Motion is the first brand to bring stylish compression socks to the market and has continued to expand its product lines to fulfill its mission to help customers step into wellness every day, with style. Each product introduced has been thoroughly wear-tested, lab-tested, continuously tweaked, and improved until the brand is confident that every pair of socks purchased is going to be your new favorite sock.

SOURCE Dr. Motion