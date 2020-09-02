Dr. Nancy Steely Appointed Vice President, Research and Development At Natural Alternatives International, Inc.

"Nancy brings a wealth of experience to NAI and will be integral in executing on NAI's overall research and development vision, shaping our technical strategy, and driving its development—moving scientific-based concepts into pipeline products for our customers," said Ken Wolf, President of NAI. "Nancy possesses the ability to bridge science and research with business acumen, employing her experience in developing industry leading products, while developing and sustaining a culture of passion, hard-work, and innovation that will make NAI the place to be for anyone interested in developing next generation nutraceutical solutions."

Commenting on her appointment at NAI, Nancy said, "I've been fortunate to be able to pursue my passion for health and dietary supplements in various areas of the nutraceutical industry, from retail and practitioner brands to direct sales. NAI has a stellar reputation within the industry as a quality-focused organization, and I am truly excited to be part of such a forward-thinking team. I look forward to collaborating with new and existing NAI clients to develop and launch innovative, science-based and compliant products."

A Naturopathic Physician and seasoned R&D, Quality and Regulatory executive, Nancy has spent 20 years interacting with leading nationally and internationally-renowned nutraceutical companies. She joins NAI from Olly PBC, where she led concept and claim development and supported cross-functional teams on product and technical information. Her R&D career also includes Arbonne International, Forever Living International, Usana Health Sciences, and Bio Concepts in Australia.

About NAI:

NAI, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnering services to its customers. NAI's comprehensive partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutritional products and services to our clients including: scientific research, clinical studies, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review and international product registration assistance. For more information about NAI, please visit www.nai-online.com.

CONTACT:

Renee Michaelson, CarnoSyn® Marketing Manager, Natural Alternatives International, Inc., at 760-736-7700 or [email protected].

Websites: http://www.nai-online.com, https://carnosyn.com/ and http://www.srcarnosyn.com/

SOURCE Natural Alternatives International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.nai-online.com

