Dr. Natalie Curcio Lands Three 2019 Aesthetic Everything® Awards including "Top Aesthetic Doctor," "#1 Top Dermatologist Middle America" and "Top Cosmetic Center"

About Natalie Curcio, MD, MPH:

DR. Natalie Curcio is recognized as one of the nation's leaders in cosmetic, laser, surgical, and medical dermatology. Dr. Curcio has been selected as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor in Dermatology since 2016 and received the Inaugural Award for Exceptional Women in Medicine in Dermatology in 2017. Dr. Curcio was named the Top 10 Aesthetic Doctors in the USA by Aesthetic Everything and a Top Cosmetic Doctor in the USA by the New York Times. She was named as one of Nashville's 2018 40 under 40 Most Influential People.

Natalie Curcio graduated from Vanderbilt University and the Vanderbilt School of Medicine, and she is board-certified in dermatology. After completing two prestigious fellowships in Mohs Surgery and Cosmetic & Laser Surgery (UCSF) and working in the Los Angeles area, she appreciates both East Coast and West Coast beauty, among various ethnicities.

Curcio serves as a luminary, trainer, and a consultant for numerous companies in the aesthetics arena. Curcio is multilingual and lectures extensively at professional meetings, both nationally and internationally, on topics including facial rejuvenation, lasers, skin tightening, acne scarring, injectables (Botox, Fillers, Kybella), cosmeceuticals, and Mohs surgery and reconstruction. She is also active with clinical research and serves on many national committees, editorial boards, and advisory boards.

Contact:

Anu Pardeshi

Curcio Dermatology, P.C.

anu@curciodermatology.com

615-679-9011

About Aesthetic Everything®:

Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world, and is the #1 promotion source for all information in the aesthetics industry. With a decade in business, Aesthetic Everything website displays profiles for thousands of aesthetic professionals and companies and over one million social media followers. Aesthetic Everything® also publishes Beauty Wire Magazine, an invaluable resource with over 1 million subscribers. Additionally, each year Aesthetic Everything® hosts the glamorous Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards.

Media Contact: Vanessa Julia, CEO, Aesthetic Everything, 310-754-0257, vanessa@aestheticeverything.com

https://madmimi.com/p/1f619c

SOURCE Aesthetic Everything

Related Links

http://aestheticeverything.com

