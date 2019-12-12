Dr. Nathan S. Bryan is the First to Speak at the 27th Annual World Congress About Nitric Oxide's Link to Mental Illness

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday Dec. 13, 2019, Dr. Nathan S. Bryan is the first to speak about the correlation between low nitric oxide levels and mental illness at the 27th Annual World Congress. With over 3,000 of his peers, Dr. Bryan will take center stage, speaking about the history, effects, causes and findings on nitric oxide, especially as it relates to mental health and neurological conditions.

Dr. Bryan has spent the past 20 years researching nitric oxide. His many seminal discoveries in the field of nitric oxide has led to dozens of issued U.S. and International Patents. He has published hundreds of peer-reviewed studies on nitric oxide and is considered an international expert on nitric oxide biochemistry and physiology.

Over 44 million American adults have a mental health condition. Since the release of the first State of Mental Health in America report (2015), there has only been a slight decrease in the number of adults who have a mental health condition (from 18.19% to 18.07%).

It is becoming increasingly clear that most if not all diseases are characterized or associated with perturbations in nitric oxide production/signaling. Loss of nitric oxide production is associated and even causal for most if not all chronic human diseases, including neurological disease. Therefore, restoring nitric oxide production may be one of the single most important therapeutic strategies for any health care practitioner. Therapeutics or strategies designed to restore normal nitric oxide homeostasis will have broad application and utility in human health and profoundly affect the health of our aging population. However, finding product technology, either drug therapy or nutritional and supplementation, is confusing and often fraught with products that do not work. Health care practitioners can no longer ignore nitric oxide in their patients. Patients cannot and will not heal without first restoring the production of nitric oxide. Development of nitric oxide-based therapeutics is and will continue to be a major focus of biotech, pharmaceutical and nutritional companies. Education of the public and health care practitioners is essential since nitric oxide is absolutely necessary for patient health and for healing the human body.

"Every dysfunctional or diseased tissue or organ in every human disease has a common denominator and that commonality is loss of regulation of blood flow to that tissue or organ due to the loss of nitric oxide production. This includes diseases such as Alzheimer's, ADHD, depression, erectile dysfunction, diabetes, heart disease. If you cannot get oxygen and nutrients to individual cells, these cells cannot perform and as a consequence they fail. In order to rescue these cells and make individual organs work better, we must first focus on restoring the production of nitric oxide. Without this, every other therapy will eventually fail. This is the missing link in treatment of every major health problem worldwide," says Dr. Bryan.

The 27th Annual World Congress delivers world-class education focused on integrative health: through the most recently emerging clinical research, newly discovered therapies, and future scientific advances. Considered to be the largest event in Anti-Aging Medicine, each year's conference features a combination of unique programming, a diverse audience, and a collaborative learning environment. With an agenda specifically engineered to maximize clinical education and sessions, and an Exhibit Hall featuring hundreds of companies spotlighting the latest products, devices, and services in the field, the World Congress allows attendees to learn the newest, most innovative protocols & practices—all of which can immediately be integrated into patient care. The event attracts thousands of healthcare practitioners and professionals from across the globe to redefine mission and transform the field of modern medicine through top-tier education: with the ultimate goal of enhancing and enriching the entire landscape of health.

SOURCE Dr. Nathan S. Bryan