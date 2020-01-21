Dr. Nathan S. Bryan Partners with LightStim at The Medical Spa Show

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The upcoming The Medical Spa Show (January 31–February 2, 2020) is the premier conference and tradeshow for non-invasive medical aesthetics, presented by The American Med Spa Association. As part of the conference's educational program, Dr. Nathan S. Bryan (www.pneumanitricoxide.com) and LightStim (www.lightstim.com) will offer a class titled: Boost Your Results & Advance Your Business - What You Should Know About Low Level Light Therapy, Nitric Oxide & Wellness.

The spa and beauty industries have long been a place of robust business opportunity and statistics on specific areas of growth indicate that wellness-related treatments are in high demand. As demonstrated in numerous studies, low-level light therapy (LLLT) can not only boost the results of aesthetic services, but it can provide a soothing, non-invasive, full-body treatment that generates revenue while establishing businesses as wellness-centered. Attendees will learn about LLLT and its connection to Nitric Oxide (NO) with international leader in molecular medicine and nitric oxide biochemistry, Dr. Nathan S. Bryan.

Dr. Nathan S. Bryan has devoted the past 20 years to exploring the importance of Nitric Oxide and how it can improve your health, heal wounds and reverse the signs of aging. This mysterious molecule was discovered by three scientists that shared the Nobel Prize for medicine in 1998 for the findings of its impact on the cardiovascular system. Dr. Bryan trained with one of them and has dedicated the remainder of his career to exploring the importance of NO and the best way for people to use it to improve their health. He has created several NO based products to help with wound repair as well as improvements with aging. One of those products is Pneuma Nitric Oxide Serum - the first anti­aging skin care serum that restores Nitric Oxide production into and on the skin (www.pneumanitricoxide.com).

Throughout the past two decades LightStim has earned a reputation as a trusted manufacturer of the highest quality LED technology used for low-level light therapy (LLLT) in the world. LightStim's FDA cleared devices are known for superior performance, owing in part to LightStim MultiWave® Patented Technology. This unique technology allows for the simultaneous delivery of multiple distinct wavelengths for a more thorough and result driven treatment. All LightStim devices are designed and manufactured at the company's corporate headquarters in Irvine, California, USA. In house manufacturing ensures that attention to detail and quality control are adhered to in the production of every device.

Link to before and after images of clients using Pneuma Nitric Oxide Serum: https://app.box.com/s/sb7x1bhqt6gdlqfs1zfka4q6pn3voqnu

Facebook & Instagram: @pneumanitricoxide

Twitter: @pneumanitric

www.pneumanitricoxide.com & www.lightstim.com

About Pneuma Nitric Oxide:

Pneuma Nitric Oxide is a company focused on connecting beauty to wellness with Nitric Oxide-based technology and the highest caliber of ingredients. Its mission is to revolutionize the beauty industry by harnessing the power of Nitric Oxide, changing the landscape of the beauty industry through releasing targeted skincare and beauty products. Based in Texas, their influence is quickly expanding from the scientific world into many different facets of the beauty industry and beyond.

SOURCE Dr. Nathan S. Bryan

Related Links

https://www.pneumanitricoxide.com

