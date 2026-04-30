Dr. Nathan Starke Joins Enterprise Fit Radio to Talk Concierge Medicine, Men's Health Stigma, and the Future of Patient Care

Fellowship-trained andrologist and founder of Starke Medical Group in Houston discusses what's broken in the healthcare system — and how direct-access, concierge medicine is changing the experience for patients

HOUSTON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Nathan Starke, board-certified urologist, fellowship-trained andrologist, and founder of Starke Medical Group, recently appeared as a featured guest on Enterprise Fit Radio, where he spoke candidly about the evolution of men's health care, the launch of his Houston-based concierge medical practice, and why he believes the traditional healthcare model is failing patients who need specialist-level care the most.

Dr. Nathan Starke

In the episode, Dr. Starke draws on more than a decade of clinical experience to explain what drove him to build a different kind of practice, one designed around direct access, same-day appointments, house calls, and a relationship-first approach to medicine.

"What I built, I believe, is different," Dr. Starke told host Eric Dye. "My patients, every single one of them, has my cell phone number and reaches me directly. I do house calls, telemedicine. There's no front desk between my patients and their care. I wanted to build something from the ground up that actually reflects what this model is supposed to be — genuinely accessible and really patient first."

The conversation covers the full scope of Starke Medical's services, from hormone health and sexual medicine to peptide therapy and weight management, all delivered by a physician who has published more than 30 peer-reviewed papers in male reproductive health and sexual medicine. On the topic of peptide therapy — one of the fastest-growing areas of interest in men's wellness — Dr. Starke was characteristically direct about both the promise and the risks.

"What concerns me most is how often people source these compounds anonymously online and take these powerful medicines with no medical oversight," he said. "What I offer is a structural alternative — proper evaluation, peptide compounds sourced from reputable pharmacies, and regular follow-up with labs and real conversations about how the patient is actually responding. The goal is to take something that often happens in the shadows and make it as safe and evidence-informed as possible."

A recurring theme in the episode is stigma — and what it costs men to stay silent. Dr. Starke, who has been featured in Men's Health, GQ, and local news for his frank approach to male-specific health issues, argues that silence around men's health concerns isn't just embarrassing — it can be genuinely dangerous.

"When someone comes to me with erectile dysfunction, I'm not just writing a prescription and calling it done," Dr. Starke explained. "I'm thinking about vascular health, hormone status, neurological issues, and even psychology — the full patient picture. That level of evaluation is really only possible when you've done the training I've done, and it's honestly the kind of care most men have never received and, up until now, never knew existed."

Dr. Starke also breaks down the specialty of andrology for listeners who may be encountering the term for the first time, explaining the advanced fellowship training that distinguishes an andrologist from a general urologist — and what that depth of expertise means for patients navigating complex issues like hormone imbalances, male infertility, Peyronie's disease, or microsurgical reconstruction.

"Most people, including many physicians, aren't familiar with the word andrology, let alone the specialty," he noted, "which tells you a little something about how underserved men have been when it comes to specialized care."

Throughout the episode, Dr. Starke describes his ideal Starke Medical patient with striking clarity — and explains how that vision shaped every operational decision he made when building the practice.

"The picture that kept coming to mind was a specific sort of person — probably a man, late 30s to early 50s, a guy who's built something: a career, a business, a family. He performs at a high level, and somewhere along the way he's noticed he doesn't quite feel like he used to. Energy's not what it was. Body's not healing as well. Sleep isn't as good. And he's frustrated because every doctor has told him he's normal — this is just part of life — and sent him home. That man is my patient."

Dr. Starke is bilingual in English and Spanish and serves patients across Houston and surrounding areas. Starke Medical offers telemedicine, house calls, and same-day appointments. He is a member of the Sexual Medicine Society of North America (SMSNA) and the American Urological Association (AUA).

The episode is available on Enterprise Fit Radio, part of the Enterprise Podcast Network, streaming live 24/7 at epodcastnetwork.com/dr-nathan-starke-launches-new-concierge-medical-service/. Listeners can learn more about Starke Medical at starkemedical.com or reach the practice directly by phone or text at (713) 584-5480.

About Dr. Nathan Starke

Dr. Nathan Starke is a Houston-based urologist and fellowship-trained andrologist specializing in men's health, sexual medicine, hormone therapy, and male reproductive surgery. He earned his undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University (Phi Beta Kappa) and his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine (Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society). He completed his urology residency at UT Southwestern Medical Center and his Andrology fellowship at the University of Virginia. He previously founded and directed the Men's Health Center at Houston Methodist Hospital and held faculty appointments at the Houston Methodist Research Institute, Texas A&M College of Medicine, and Weill Cornell Medical School. He is the founder and medical director of Starke Medical, an independent concierge practice in Houston, Texas.

About Starke Medical

Starke Medical is a Houston-based concierge men's health practice offering specialist-level urology and andrology care with same-day appointments, house calls, and telemedicine. The practice focuses on hormone health, sexual medicine, male fertility, weight management, peptide therapy, and whole-person wellness — with direct physician access every visit.

Contact: Starke Medical Phone/Text: (713) 584-5480 Website: starkemedical.com Instagram: @nathan_starke_md LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/nathan-starke

SOURCE Starke Medical