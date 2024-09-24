Dr. Nekeshia Hammond's New Book: Mindset Training: Conquer Your Mind and the Rest Will Follow Hits USA TODAY Best Seller List

Mindset Training makes waves with a powerful message on holistic self-care and mental wellness.

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Nekeshia Hammond, a distinguished psychologist and international speaker, has achieved a major milestone with her new book Mindset Training: Conquer Your Mind and the Rest Will Follow. The book has made it onto the prestigious USA TODAY Best Seller list, a weekly ranking of the top 150 best-selling books in the United States.

In Mindset Training, readers embark on a transformative journey towards holistic self-care, exploring the balance between abundance and scarcity, and understanding that self-care is not selfish, but an essential act of self-preservation. The book is divided into multiple parts, addressing the mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of self-care. More than a guide, it serves as a roadmap to living a more balanced and fulfilled life, urging readers to prioritize self-care as an act of profound self-love.

Published by The Ghost Publishing, Inc., Mindset Training was released on September 10, 2024, and is available through major online retailers such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, and Books-A-Million.

"Achieving a place on the USA TODAY Best Seller list is a dream come true. I'm thrilled that so many people are embracing the importance of mental health and self-care through this book. I hope Mindset Training helps readers navigate life with more clarity, peace, and inner strength," said Dr. Hammond.

Mindset Training features a foreword by Jeremy Anderson, an international speaker and the creator of his framework, Occupational Integrity.

About Dr. Nekeshia Hammond

Dr. Nekeshia Hammond is an award-winning psychologist, executive coach, international speaker, and USA TODAY best-selling author. She has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, and Essence Magazine for her work in mental health awareness. Dr. Hammond is also the creator and host of Mental Health Moment with Dr. Hammond and a former President of the Florida Psychological Association.

For more information, visit DrNekeshiaHammond.com.

