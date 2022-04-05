Dr. Nick Smith of Elevation Spine in Helena, Helps Provide Lasting Migraine Relief

Dr. Nick Smith has helped hundreds of Helena residents with migraine headaches, utilizing the world-renowned CBP technique.

HELENA, Mont., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Nick Smith, founder and clinical director of Elevation Spine and Wellness (https://helenachiropractic.com), specializes in the Advanced Chiropractic BioPhysics technique, a drug-free, non-surgical, and non-invasive approach to addressing the root cause of pain, discomfort, and dysfunction.

The CBP technique is only practiced by less than 1% of chiropractors worldwide. It is one of the most scientific, published, researched, and results-oriented chiropractic technique in the world. Dr. Nick is among those elite chiropractors whose aim is to address and correct the root cause of health issues - not just mask them temporarily.

"Migraine headaches are usually attributed to misalignments of the vertebrae in the patient's neck," says Dr. Nick. "By realigning and rehabilitating the cervical spine back to its ideal shape, we are able to eliminate nerve interference - the culprit in the vast majority of migraine cases."

Dr. Nick is referring to the pinching and pulling of delicate nerves that flow out of the cervical (neck) spine, and into the jaw, face, and head. Studies indicate that even the smallest spinal misalignments or postural deformities, reduce the flow of nerve energy from reaching vital organs - leading to a wide range of health issues.

During the past decade of practice, Dr. Nick has seen innumerable migraine-sufferers experience significant relief through corrective chiropractic care. "By utilizing digital x-rays, postural assessment software, and mirror-image adjustments and traction, we are able to give our patients lasting results because we're addressing and fixing the root cause."

One of Dr. Nick's patients added, "I was a migraine sufferer for years before I found Dr. Nick," says Shelly, retired nurse and mother of two. "I missed out on so many special occasions… and so many family trips because, as migraine sufferers know, an attack can strike at any time."

Shelly says that she had been to other chiropractors in the past, but didn't see much of a difference in her migraines. "I was hesitant to try another chiropractor, but once I read about Dr. Nick's experience with Chiropractic BioPhysics, I was more than excited to give him a try."

Shelly has lived migraine-free for over 5 years, and her quality of life has improved ten folds.

"I am a different person. I am a different mom. My life has turned around so much - and I owe it all to Dr. Nick!"

For more information about Dr. Nick Smith or Elevation Spine and Wellness, email [email protected] or call (406) 443-3965

SOURCE Elevation Spine and Wellness