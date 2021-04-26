Dr. Nick van Terheyden Joins ECG's Digital Health Consulting Practice

"Dr. Nick is a nationally recognized thought leader and healthcare futurist, and we are delighted to have him join our team and help us position services that will help transform healthcare," said Jessica Turgon, Principal and leader of ECG's Performance Transformation Division.

Dr. Nick has served as an executive leader at organizations such as Dell, Nuance, and Philips and led the implementation of digital transformation strategies for multiple national and international healthcare clients. He has become one of the industry's most trusted advisers on executing groundbreaking technology solutions to drive remedial change. Of particular note is Nick's work at Nuance in developing the ambient speech technology being incorporated into multiple electronic health record systems.

As a healthcare industry thought leader, Dr. Nick has been featured in the top 5 of the #DigitalHealth Power 100 list of leading healthcare tech and Artificial Intelligence influencers to follow. He has delivered more than 200 keynote speeches and presentations on health, technology, and innovation at conferences worldwide. His weekly radio show and podcast, Dr Nick: The Incrementalist, is downloaded more than 20,000 times a month, and he publishes blogs and vlogs on a variety of healthcare, technology, and innovation topics.

At ECG, Nick will bring his extensive experience in strategy and innovation to clients, helping them accelarate their digital health transformation by avoiding the pitfalls hidden in the complexity of the healthcare system.

"I'm excited to join a highly experienced team of consultants who are focused on improving healthcare for everyone," said Dr. Nick. "I look forward to working with ECG's incredible talent to build out an industry-leading Digital Health service aimed at offering advice, services, and solutions to clients who are trying solve the wicked problems in healthcare so they can provide the level of care everyone wants to receive and clinicians want to deliver."

For more information about ECG's Digital Health services, please contact Asif Shah Mohammed at [email protected].

About ECG Management Consultants

ECG is a strategic consulting firm that is leading healthcare forward, using knowledge and expertise built over the course of nearly 50 years to help clients see clearly where healthcare is going and navigate toward success. Working as trusted partners with hospitals, health systems, medical groups, academic medical centers, children's hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and healthcare payers, ECG's depth of experience and dedication to the success of its clients is why it is consistently recognized in the annual Best in KLAS reports.

Part of Siemens Healthineers global Enterprise Services business, ECG has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Minneapolis, San Diego, Seattle, St. Louis, and Washington, DC.

