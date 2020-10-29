Dr. Nicole Bell, Thee Lip Doctor, announces Bootox promotional event

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New York is not dead; just ask Dr. Nicole Bell, whose business is thriving and maintaining during these hard times by implementing cautious social distancing procedures and reinventing her business during COVID. Dr. Nicole Bell, also known as "Thee Lip Doctor", is a Long Island native who is a Dental Surgeon and Master Injector, who owns CL Dental studio with two practices, one in Long Island and another in Brooklyn, NY. Dr. Nicole Bell "Thee Lip Doctor" will be putting all things aside and hosting her Halloween Bootox Yacht Party this coming Saturday, Oct. 31. The best costume wins a free syringe of lip filler. Dr. Bell covers all phases of specialized services in facial aesthetics, implantology, non-invasive facial injectable techniques and TMJ therapy. Beyond her dental artistry and aesthetics, she performs procedures such as fillers, chemical peels, and sculpture facelifts.

Thee Lip Doctor

Dr. Nicole Bell impressively uses her social media popularity and celebrity clientele to reach her target audience. Consulting with each individual client, Dr. Bell and her team, with their knowledge and experience, construct treatment plans that help each client achieve their desired look, making every client feel like a star. Everyone leaves Dr. Bell's office feeling rejuvenated, glowing, or more beautiful. She holds a D.D.S. from Meharry Medical College and a fellowship with the American Association of Facial Aesthetic; she is also a dental wellness speaker locally in Long Island, the greater New York area, and internationally at dental schools. She is a Commissioner for the Village of Freeport and the founder of a not-for-profit organization that includes a unique group of medical professionals from all specialties, known as the "Healing Hearts Touching Minds Foundation", which launched in India in 2008.

Dr. Bell's professionalism and expertise has afforded her practice a loyal client base eager to know what the hottest new treatments her practice will offer next. So join CL Dental studio this Saturday, October 31, as "Thee Lip Doctor" hosts a "Boo-Tox Yacht Party in hopes to make everyone beautiful, come with your best costume to win your beauty prize. The Boo-tox party will cruise along the East River where you will be mesmerized by the beautiful views of New York City. You can find Dr. Bell on Instagram for ticket information @theelipdoctor.

