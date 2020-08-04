Dr. Nikki Fox Joins Central Texas Pain Center in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Texas Pain Center is pleased to announce that Dr. Nikki Fox has joined their team of highly talented interventional pain doctors to provide high-quality, patient-centric care to the Fort Worth market.

According to Dr. Daniel Frederick, the Medical Director of Central Texas Pain Center, "We have been looking for the right doctor to join us in Fort Worth for quite some time, and we are thrilled that Dr. Fox has joined us in Fort Worth. We are looking forward to working with Dr. Fox to grow our presence in the Fort Worth interventional pain market."

Board Certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Dr. Fox completed her undergraduate degree in biology at the University of Central Oklahoma and went on to pursue a master's in exercise physiology at the University of Oklahoma. Her medical training was completed at the University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey in 2007. She went on to attend residency in physical medicine & rehabilitation at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. Her higher education continued with a fellowship in interventional pain medicine at Integrated Pain Management, located within the San Francisco Bay region.

Dr. Fox has a special interest in spinal disease/injury, musculoskeletal injuries, low back and neck pain. Her practice is focused on rehabilitation and preventative medicine, interventional pain medicine, and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Dr. Fox is a native of Oklahoma, and when she's not working, she is usually in the gym, on the water or doing an outdoor adventure with her husband. Dr. Fox loves to be active and enjoys surfing, windsurfing, scuba diving or playing most any sport.

About Central Texas Pain Center

Central Texas Pain Center is an interventional pain management group practice committed to treating patients suffering from any type of acute or chronic pain. Their expert physicians develop treatment plans from a host of multidisciplinary approaches. Individualized treatment programs are designed to improve patients' quality of life, allowing them to return to normal daily functions.

About Pain Specialists of America:

Pain Specialists of America is a practice management company that provides management services in Texas to 19 interventional pain clinics, 2 ambulatory surgery centers, 2 urine toxicology labs and a compounding pharmacy. At their managed practices, Central Texas Pain Center and Pain Specialists of Austin, you'll find visionary healthcare leaders who are focused on excellent patient-centric care. Many of their physician leaders have been trained at the nation's most prestigious medical centers in the country like Harvard Medical School and the Cleveland Clinic. Pain Specialists of America works with its practice affiliates to assist in their development of best practices and the latest interventional treatments while helping them to focus on providing exceptional patient care.

