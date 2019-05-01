Dr. Nina M. Kelly is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NEW ORLEANS, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Nina M. Kelly is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional for her work as a Mythologist, Best Selling Author, Film Producer, Humanitarian, Storyteller, Humanitarian, and a Cultural and Arts Activist.

Dr. Kelly is also an Archetypal Pattern Analyst and Dream Pattern Analyst. Her sense of adventure has always been sparked through learning more about people and their cultures. Believing that if you understand a person's culture, stories, myths, and rituals, then you more readily open your world to greater compassion.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Her passion for the art of healing through stories brought her to the place of writing. Grace Has A Silent Voice, where she honors the silent heroes and the resilience of the human spirit in times of tragedy. Working with death and dying patients she acquired a tremendous respect for the proper honoring of story. In her book she acknowledged the silent heroes that walk into our life for a moment then quickly disappear. This inevitably leaves an imprint that continues to remind us there is beauty in humanity.

Nina's doctorate is from Pacifica Graduate Institute in Mythological Studies and Emphasis in Depth Psychology. He dissertation research was completed through Louisiana State Medical in New Orleans, Louisiana. Nina's research dissertation, Myth Making, and Modern Medicine, A Case of Kidney Transplantation researched work included reducing the rejection episodes posttransplant. Her research work included reducing the rejection episodes posttransplant implementing the power of stories and images. She published, The Lost Heritage, in Psychology at the Threshold.

Nina is also an Archetypal Pattern Analyst and Dream Pattern Analyst where she completed her studies from Assisi International Institute and published, Weaving Story Into the Web.

Nina is a three time best-selling author for the books, Success Mastery, with Jack Canfield, Success Breakthroughs, with Jack Canfield, The Big Question, with Larry King. She has also been an executive producer for three films, The Voice of a Generation: The life of Larry King, 4 Emmy award winning documentary, A New Leash on Life: K9 for Warriors, and the short film, Dandelion, which won the judges award and has been shown at numerous film festivals. She has served as president/CEO of the New Orleans Opera Association, Vice- President of the Shreveport Opera Association, President of Southern Repertory Theatre, Chair of Loyola University School of Music Visiting Committee, President/CEO of the Childrens Bureau, as well as holding several board positions on various non-profits.

Nina published, Saving Wednesday's Child, authored by Mark Cave, and authored the introduction and acknowledgements.

Nina continues to challenge us through the inspiration and motivation of storytelling. She continues to believe that the artform of storytelling and story sharing originate from the heart of everyone searching for expression thus healing both the listener and teller. Recently she has been on a Success Live Tour speaking to the entrepreneur students at High Point University, engaged an audience at the Samuel F Friedman theatre on Broadway.

Dr. Kelly dedicates this recognition to her two children, Barry James and Wendy along with the many mentors who have walked into her life, the wonderful professors and mentors from Pacifica Graduate Institute, Dr. Michael Conforti, founder of the Assisi International Institute, Jack Canfield, Success Principles, Nick Nanton, award winning DNA films, Thea Musgrave, who demonstrated how passion creates, Allen Toussaint, who told her not to waste a day, Klauspeter Seibel who instructed her to always keep the heart open to the hear the music, and all the silent heroes who give us more than we could ever return back to them.

For more information, please visit Nina at https:www.ninamkelly.com

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com



SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

