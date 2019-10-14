Dr. Noel Holtz, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Noel Holtz, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Leading Medical Professional in the field of Medicine as the Medical Director at Wellstar Health System.

Backed by 46 years of professional excellence, Dr. Holtz is a tenured neurologist and medical director for Wellstar Health Systems. He specializes in neuromusculoskeletal medicine, OMM, and stroke and sleep medicine. An accomplished professional, he additionally works as a neurologist at his private practice, a clinical associate professor at Emory University College of Medicine, and an adjunct professor for the Department of Nursing at Kennesaw State University.

In recognition of academic achievements, Dr. Holtz first earned a Bachelor of Arts at New York University. Following this, he attended the University of Cincinnati, earning a Doctorate of Medicine. For post-education training, he completed an internship at Cincinnati General Hospital and a residency in internal medicine and neurology at Emory University. A man of honor, he then served for two years in the U.S. Navy between 1971 and 1973.

A respected voice in his areas of expertise, Dr. Holtz is affiliated with multiple hospitals under the WellStar Health System, including Cobb, Douglas, Kennestone, Paulding, and Windy Hill. On account of knowledge, he is a diplomate of the American Board of Sleep Medicine and the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.

A recipient of numerous awards and recognitions, Dr. Holtz was honored by WellStar in 2013 for the Excellence in Leadership Award and in 2009 for the Safety and Quality Award. A published author, he has lent his breadth of knowledge as a co-author of Conceptual Human Physiology.

In his free time, Dr. Holtz enjoys playing tennis and watching the Atlanta Falcons games.

Mentored by Dr. Herbert Karp, Dr. Holtz was also inspired by his uncle, Hyman Ditman, to become a physician. Growing up, Dr. Holtz's uncle was his personal hero. He dedicates this recognition to his wife Carol Sue Smith of 50 years, his 3 children, and 13 grandchildren.

