DR. NORM'S LAUNCHES DR. NORM'S WELLNESS: A SUITE OF PRODUCTS FOCUSED ON EVERYDAY HEALTH CONCERNS

The wellness-focused range of products includes Dr. Norm's SleepWell line and new fast-acting FeelWell Pain Relief line, a first-of-its-kind, cannabinoid blend in California

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Norm's , a California-based, family-owned and operated cannabis company, announced today the launch of Dr. Norm's Wellness: a new initiative by Dr. Norm's utilizing the latest in cannabis science and technology to focus on everyday health concerns.

Dr. Norm's Wellness is an amalgamation of the family-owned company's long legacy in healthcare and extensive experience in the cannabis industry. The father of the founders, the real Dr. Norm, was a well-respected M.D. in Los Angeles for 30+ years, and their mother was a pharmacist.

While Dr. Norm's started with baked goods, the founders always planned to add a specific wellness angle to the company's product offerings as a legacy to their healthcare professional parents. Dr. Norm's Wellness offers two innovative product lines, targeting the most common issues bringing patients and consumers into dispensaries: pain and sleep.

The FeelWell Pain Relief product line by Dr. Norm's Wellness is the first-of-its-kind in California to combine 6 isolated cannabinoids. The newly launched FeelWell Pain Relief Gummies and Pain Relief Vape are low in THC, and suitable for both daytime and nighttime use. Both products are very high in CBD, a powerful anti-inflammatory, and high in THCV for energy and a mild sense of euphoria.

The FeelWell Pain Relief Gummies contain 550mgs of cannabinoids per ten-serving bag, including THC, CBD, THC-V, CBD-A, CBC, and CBG. They are nano-emulsified and fast-acting, with a rapid onset time of just 15 minutes.

The FeelWell Pain Relief Vape consists of 500mgs of cannabinoids total, including THC, CBD, THC-V, CBD-A, CBC, and CBG. Designed to manage and alleviate pain, the all-in-one vaporizer is a rechargeable half-gram pen with a natural terpene blend of myrcene, beta-caryophyllene, limonene, and linalool, and contains no fillers or additives. Targeted for long-lasting relief, these are blended into a flavor and aroma called Citrus Breeze. The gummies have the same refreshing flavor.

The FeelWell line is scientifically formulated using the same proprietary technology as the successful Dr. Norm's SleepWell line, a suite of nano-emulsified and fast-acting products, designed to help patients and consumers get to sleep faster and stay asleep longer.

"We are proud to make FeelWell the first California cannabis line specifically formulated with pain relief in mind," said Roberta Wilson, Dr. Norm's Co-Founder. "Setting a new standard, our methodology involves combining multiple, essential cannabinoids, each with a specific benefit supporting the particular health condition we are addressing."

The Dr. Norm's SleepWell range features a rapid onset time, as little as 15 minutes, and includes the Raspberry Dream Nano Sleep Gummies, Elderberry Nano Sleep Gummies, Vegan Chocolate Dream Nano Sleep Bites , and SleepWell Sweet Dreams Sleep Vape .

"As the compliant cannabis market progresses throughout the country, we are noticing that medical patients are consistently forgotten or left behind," continued Wilson. "Being a senior-owned company, our age group has come to realize that the plant can be useful for dealing with the everyday issues of aging. By combining two different forms of cannabis, our SleepWell line helps countless customers, both patients and consumers, with falling asleep faster and staying asleep longer. This sets our products apart from all other cannabis sleep-related products available in the state of California."

The new Dr. Norm's Wellness initiative offers an all-natural alternative to pain management with potentially significant benefits. "We are watching the opioid epidemic continue to ruin lives and destroy families," said Jeff Koz, Co-Founder of Dr. Norm's. "With help from a doctor, these products may be used as a tool to help wean off of dangerous and addictive traditional Western pain medications."

Dr. Norm's prioritizes quality and safety first and foremost. All of the company's cannabis products, including vaporizers, undergo rigorous testing to ensure they meet the highest standards of purity and potency. "We work closely with certified laboratories and adhere to strict manufacturing practices to deliver safe and effective wellness solutions to our customers," stated Koz.

Dr. Norm's intends to expand the FeelWell line throughout the next quarter to include additional product offerings such as oral tablets. The Dr. Norm's FeelWell Pain Relief line and SleepWell line are available for purchase in dispensaries throughout California.

About Dr. Norm's

Los Angeles-based, family-owned and operated edibles company, and maker of infused baked goods, wellness products, and more, Dr. Norm's, was founded in 2017 by brother-sister duo, Jeff Koz and Roberta Wilson, to honor the legacy of their parents and their lifetimes devoted to healthcare. Their Dad, the real Dr. Norm, was a well-respected M.D. in Los Angeles for over 30 years, and their Mom was a pharmacist who spread joy through her delicious homemade cookies.

Prior to launching, Wilson founded Audrey's Cookies, a well-known gourmet cookie brand tributing her mother, that was sold in national stores including Whole Foods, Costco, and Sprouts. Dr. Norm's created the first and only nano-emulsified, fast-acting infused baked goods line in California - with an onset time of 15 minutes! The product range includes edible baked treats, infused goodies like gummies and chocolate bites, and hyper-targeted vapes. The brands' 25+ SKUs are available in over 500 retail locations throughout the state.

Learn more about Dr. Norm's and their full product range at drnorms.la .

