Dr. Nutrition 360 Makes Ordering Quality, Customized Supplements As Simple As It Gets

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Severe medical concerns and chronic conditions always take top priority when it comes to personal health. However, maintaining one's health when everything is on the up and up is a bit more difficult. Healthy food choices are quickly neglected for that extra piece of birthday cake or a second round of Thanksgiving dinner. Exercise is often pushed to the back burner at the end of a long day and sleep is so easily sacrificed for entertainment.

Of particular note amongst the list of neglected preventative health items is the need to take supplements. It's easy to ignore the importance of vitamins and supplements when everything is going well and you feel fine. One of the primary barriers to getting onto a good supplement schedule has to do with the intense amount of homework required to purchase the correct items in the proper doses. Sorting through an endless list of confusing supplements and vitamins can be an overwhelming proposition.

That's where Dr. Nutrition 360 comes into play. The Canadian health and wellness brand has been in business for over a decade. It operates from within the larger infrastructure of NutraLab, one of Canada's premiere supplement manufacturer and wholesaler suppliers. This naturally gives Dr. Nutrition 360 the clout to provide impeccably sourced, certified, and manufactured supplements.

Where the in-house brand truly shines, though, is in its customizable four-step online system designed to create personalized recommendations. The process starts with your name and email and then asks if you want to choose your own supplement or answer a few questions. If you choose the latter, it has you select from a screen of common health concerns, such as stress, immunity, and cardiovascular health. Once you've chosen the areas that you're personally trying to address, you are taken to specific products that apply to your needs. From there, you're given a fast and convenient option to check out.

While quality has always been at Dr. Nutrition 360's fingertips, it's the brand's ability to personalize its supplement recommendations that truly fuels its popularity. This reputation has been growing, particularly in recent months, as the company has made active efforts to expand its online footprint via Amazon. It has also made significant inroads into the U.S. health and wellness market and is positioned to provide personalized recommendations to an increasingly international customer base for many years to come.

