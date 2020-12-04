Dr. Nutrition 360 Steps into the Role of the Sandman

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleep is an essential function for everyone. Young and old, rich and poor, employers and employees, everyone partakes in slumberous rest on a regular basis. However, the quality and quantity of that rest can often vary — dramatically. The quantity aspect of sleep is fairly straightforward. Most experts recommend something in the vicinity of seven to nine hours of sleep per day. When it comes to quality, though, if you aren't sleeping deeply, eight, ten, or even a dozen hours or more may not do much good.

Enter Dr. Nutrition 360. The Canadian health and wellness brand has released a supplement that is designed to encourage optimal sleep on a nightly basis. The key ingredient in the company's drowse-inducing formula? Melatonin. The hormone is already created by your body all on its own as a tool to help regulate circadian rhythms and help you fall asleep. However, things like artificial light and coffee consumption can block melatonin production, making a supplement necessary at times.

When melatonin is introduced to the body in capsule form, as is the case with Dr. Nutrition 360's product, it can help those who struggle with sleep to better manage their rest by resetting the body's sleep-wake cycle. A dose of melatonin can be the perfect antidote for everything from jet lag to full-blown sleep disorders.

As with all supplements, it's important to source each product carefully in order to ensure that you're providing your body with the proper nutrients that it requires. This is an area where Dr. Nutrition 360 excels. The company prides itself on providing, in the words of its Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Peter Ou, "a high quality, professional, and doctor-formulated line of natural supplements to support health and immunity."

The "high quality" portion of the statement is borne out by the company's stringent quality control measures. From painstakingly sourced ingredients to third-party testing, and a team of R&D experts that are able to utilize over twenty-five years of experience, the supplement brand has established itself as a benchmark of quality in the industry. Its melatonin capsules, in particular, provide a scientifically-backed solution to consumer's sleep concerns. This has allowed the Canadian company to fill the role of the Sandman for its rapidly growing global customer base.

About Dr. Nutrition 360: Dr. Nutrition 360 is a Canadian-based health and wellness company that was established in 2007. It is a subsidiary of parent company Honson Pharmatech Group and functions as the in-house brand of renowned national and private label supplement manufacturer and wholesale supplier NutraLab Canada Corp.

Working within NutraLab's larger contractor-focused infrastructure, Dr. Nutrition 360 is able to bring the full manufacturing capability, research, and expertise of NutraLab to bear on its own line of innovative supplement products. This enables the brand to maintain impressively high levels of quality and consistency with their product offerings.

