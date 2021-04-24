Dr. Okan Morkoç - the New Face of the Sapphire Hair Transplant Clinic in Turkey

ISTANBUL, April 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hair transplant in Turkey in general, is becoming a prevalent option to people worldwide. There are several reasons that explain why people want to get their hair implantation done at a hair transplant clinic in this country.

The clinics in Turkey offer high-quality medical care, have the latest medical equipment, and, more importantly, have teams of highly experienced professionals. One of the clinics in this niche is the Sapphire Hair Clinic, and today, an introduction to this clinic and a new doctor that joined the staff will be presented.

Packing years of experience and a wealth of knowledge and expertise, Dr. Okan Morko landed his first job as a surgeon.

Sapphire Hair Transplant Clinic & Dr. Okan Morkoç

Sapphire Hair Clinic is a hair clinic in Turkey. The clinic specializes in Aesthetic Medicine and Cosmetology with a focus on hair restoration and transplantation. Sapphire Hair Clinic is a part of the Medical Park Hospitals Group network delivering "health for all" to people in 17 cities.

To deliver unparalleled hair loss treatments to patients and improve what the clinic is offering, they focus on adopting new technologies, methods and expand their medical team of professionals. Dr. Okan Morkoç is the latest member of their hair transplant clinic team.

Dr. Okan Morkoç is not a new face on the medical scene in Turkey. He is a respected and established surgeon with years of medical practice in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. He also has invaluable experience in hair transplant technique practices.

Dr. Okan Morkoç graduated from the School of Medicine at Akdeniz University in Antalya and completed his residency at Haydarpasa Numune Training and Research Hospital at the Department of Plastic, Reconstructive, and Aesthetic Surgery.

He worked as a Plastic, Reconstructive, and Aesthetic surgeon at Sivas Numune Hospital and Servergazi State Hospital before joining the Sapphire Hair Transplant Clinic team. There is no doubt that he is a highly-trained and experienced professional.

Dr. Okan Morkoç and Sapphire Hair Clinic - A Perfect Fit

The Sapphire Hair Transplant Clinic, specializes in hair restoration techniques. To deliver satisfactory results and medical care to their patients, they work with the latest technologies and proven hair transplantation techniques such as the Sapphire FUE method and DHI method, which stand for Follicular Unit Extraction and Direct Hair Implantation, respectively.

Sapphire Hair Clinic and Dr. Okan Morkoç are a good fit because he performs both FUE and DHI methods in the patient's best interest. His extensive experience and practical medical knowledge enable him to successfully carry out various hair restoration procedures efficiently utilizing the Sapphire Hair Clinic's resources.

His knowledge and experience, paired with high-end technologies and surgical tools available at Sapphire Hair Clinic, generate the best possible results for patients. He can perform delicate hair transplant procedures with high accuracy and high graft survival rates.

Dr. Okan Morkoç is proficient with using sapphire blades which are very thin and small. Using these microscopic sapphire blades enables him to cause minimal trauma to the scalp and tissue damage. This is why the patients that undergo the Sapphire FUE hair transplantation at their clinic go through a significantly shorter post-op period with no to minimal and barely visible scarring.

Affordable Hair Transplant Procedures

In the last couple of years, the clinic has experienced a large influx of international patients visiting hair clinics and having their procedures done in Turkey. One of the reasons is good medical care provided by clinics such as the Sapphire Hair Clinic.

Another reason is the affordability of hair transplantation procedures. Compared to hair transplant costs in Europe, the Sapphire Hair Clinic offers the same procedures but 70% cheaper on average.

Modern Hair Transplantation Methods at Sapphire Hair Clinic

Sapphire Hair Clinic offers DHI, FUE, and Sapphire FUE hair transplantation methods.

DHI or Direct Hair Implantation is one of the newest hair transplantation methods. It shares the same non-invasive follicular unit extraction method with FUE. However, it's different from FUE when it comes to how the hair is implanted. With DHI, there are no incisions. Instead, a patented tool implants hairs on the scalp. A special robotic system can do it too, so it is also called a robotic follicular unit extraction.

FUE stands for Follicular Unit Extraction. It causes minimal trauma because a surgeon uses very small instruments to punch or extract follicles. Sapphire FUE hair transplantation offers an even better experience to patients because it encompasses using small sapphire blades for a minimal recovery process.

If one is looking for a professional in the field who can help restore one's natural hair look, one should consider Dr. Okan Morkoç. The clinic can be contacted at any time, and a free consultation with him is on the table.

Related Images

m-d-okan-morko.jpg

M.D. Okan Morkoç

Packing years of experience and a wealth of knowledge and expertise, Dr. Okan Morkoç landed his first job as a surgeon.

SOURCE Sapphire Hair Clinic