Dr. Oleh Slupchynskyj Earns Respected RealSelf 500 Award For Ongoing Commitment to Consumer Education and High Patient Ratings

NEW YORK and CHATHAM, N.J., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Oleh Slupchynskyj has been announced as one of 500 board-certified doctors worldwide to receive the RealSelf 500 honor, an esteemed accolade recognizing the highest-rated and most active doctors on RealSelf, the world's largest online aesthetics community to learn about cosmetic treatments and connect with doctors and other clinicians.

The RealSelf 500 honorees are selected based on a variety of criteria, including the quality and quantity of patient reviews, as well as engagement with the RealSelf community via questions and answers and the sharing of before and after treatment photos.

Every month, 10 million consumers visit RealSelf to connect with aesthetic providers and research elective cosmetic treatments ranging from surgical procedures like rhinoplasty to non-surgical options like facial lasers, Botox, and Juvederm. This elite group of 500 doctors, who represent the top 5% of the RealSelf doctor community, are committed to sharing their expertise, free of charge, with tens of millions of RealSelf community members actively searching for information and the right provider.

"I am honored to be nationally recognized as a leader and contributor to my specialty", reports Dr. Slupchynskyj, Director and Founder of The Aesthetic Facial Surgery Center of New York and New Jersey. "I will always strive to provide excellence in medicine for my patients, whose care, health and well-being are of the utmost priority and the driving force behind my medical practice."

Oleh Slupchynskyj, MD, FACS is a double Board Certified and Fellowship trained Facial Plastic Surgeon in private practice for 20 years. He is Director and Founder of Chatham MediSpa and The Aesthetic Facial Surgery Center of New York and New Jersey. Born and raised in Manhattan, Dr. Slupchynskyj is board certified through both the American Board of Facial Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology. He was named one of America's Top Regional Doctors for five consecutive years by US News and World Report, New York Magazine and Castle Connolly Medical, Ltd. His articles have been published in the prestigious Archives of Facial Plastic Surgery, including his landmark study on how his innovative surgical technique in African-American Rhinoplasty proves to preserve ethnicity, and increase self- esteem. He is the innovator of the SLUPlift minimally invasive mini-lift as seen on CBS2 News. Dr. Slupchynskyj is a Fellow with The American College of Surgeons and member of the following Societies: American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, American Academy of Otolaryngology, New York County Medical Society, American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery. For more information on Dr. Slupchynskyj and Chatham MediSpa, please visit his websites: www.chathammedispa.com, www.facechange.org, www.rhinoplastysurgeonnewyork.com and www.africanamericanrhinoplasty.com.

About RealSelf

RealSelf is the largest online marketplace for people to learn and share experiences about elective cosmetic procedures and connect with the right providers. Offering millions of photos and medical expert answers, RealSelf attracts 10 million people each month to find out which treatments and providers live up to their promise of being "Worth It." From simple skincare to highly considered cosmetic surgery, RealSelf makes it easy to discover what's possible and find the right provider.

