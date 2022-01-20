Dr. Oz Pledges To Support U.S. Term Limits Amendment In Senate

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Term Limits (USTL), the leader in the non-partisan national movement to limit terms for elected officials, announces that Dr. Mehmet Oz, 2022 United States Senate candidate in Pennsylvania has signed the U.S. Term Limits pledge. With his pledge, Dr. Oz promises if elected to support the U.S. Term Limits amendment of three (3) House terms and two (2) Senate terms and no longer limit. Pennsylvanians regardless of political affiliation overwhelming support term limits for Congress.

The U.S. Term Limits amendment pledge is provided to every announced candidate for federal office. The U.S. Term Limits constitutional amendment has been introduced in both the U.S. Senate by Senator Ted Cruz and his colleagues (SJR 3) and the U.S. House by Representative Ralph Norman (HJR 12).

"Our Founding Fathers did not want people to make careers out of government," said Dr. Mehmet Oz. "When a treatment just isn't working in medicine, we make changes and try a different solution. That's why I support term limits."

"Dr. Oz is a name known throughout not just Pennsylvania but the nation for his television show and I am thrilled that he has signed the pledge supporting term limits on Congress is on the U.S. Term Limits team," said Joh Eichelberger, Pennsylvania State Co-Chair for U.S. Term Limits.

"We are gaining momentum throughout Pennsylvania for congressional term limits as seen by Dr. Oz's pledge so that we can join the growing number of states supporting congressional term limits," said Andrew Dinniman, Pennsylvania State Co-Chair for U.S. Term Limits.

Phillip Blumel, President of U.S. Term Limits noted, "We have seen a dramatic increase in supporters wanting term limits on Congress. More than 82% of Americans have rejected the career politician model and want to replace it with citizen leadership. The way to achieve that goal is through congressional term limits."

According to the latest nationwide poll on term limits conducted by Scott Rasmussen term limits enjoy wide bipartisan support. Rasmussen's analysis states, "Support for term limits is broad and strong across all political, geographic and demographic groups. An overwhelming 82% of voters approve of a constitutional amendment that will place term limits on members of Congress."

Media Contact: David Johnson, Strategic Vision PR Group

Ph: (404) 380-1079

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE U.S. Term Limits