Dr. Patrice Harris Joins Quartet Health's Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quartet Health today announced that Dr. Patrice Harris , MD, former American Medical Association (AMA) president and co-founder and CEO of eMed , has been elected to Quartet's board of directors. Dr. Harris brings her unique leadership as a practicing psychiatrist, professor, public health director, and patient advocate to Quartet in order to further its mission of providing quality mental health care across the United States.

Dr. Harris is board-certified in psychiatry and has served both her community in Atlanta and the country at large. In 2019, she became the first African American woman to serve as president of the AMA. Dr. Harris is committed to addressing racial and socioeconomic inequities in the healthcare system, and currently treats patients through her private practice.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Harris to Quartet's Board of Directors," said Puneet Singh, CEO of Quartet Health. "She has dedicated her career to health equity and reducing stigma around mental health as well as increasing access and improving quality of care. Dr. Harris' expertise will support Quartet's next stage of growth as we work to help patients nationwide navigate the mental health system so that they may live healthy and productive lives."

As the 174th president of the AMA from 2019-'20, Dr. Harris led the nation's physicians through the darkest days of the COVID pandemic. During that time, she saw firsthand the growing need for mental health care in communities across the country and the importance of treating mental health just as robustly as physical health. Her dedication to serving every member of her community shaped her belief that in order to fully support mental health, it is vital to integrate public health, behavioral health, and primary care services.

"I am thrilled to join Quartet's board of directors as they enter their next stage of growth," said Dr. Harris. "I have seen the critical need for quality mental health care to be accessible to everyone, and view my work with Quartet as a meeting of shared values. It should be easy for people to find a provider who meets their personal preferences, clinical needs, and takes their insurance. I'm excited to see Quartet continue to grow and help even more communities.

Quartet is proud to serve patients across the country, helping those with Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and commercial insurance plans get the mental health care they need. The company sees first-hand the skyrocketing need of mental health services. In the first eight months of 2021, nearly 110,000 people have been referred to Quartet for mental health care — more than the total number of people referred to Quartet during the entire 2020 year combined. As the country's leading referral source to mental health providers, Quartet's growth is proof of the urgent demand in the U.S. for quality mental health care for all.

