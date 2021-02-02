Dr. Patrick Ferrillo, Former Dean of Pacific Dugoni School of Dentistry, Joins Supply Clinic's Advisory Board

Dr. Ferrillo has more than 30 years of experience in dental education, and ties to various Dental Support Organizations (DSOs). He has served as Dean of Southern Illinois University, School of Dental Medicine, and University of Nevada, Las Vegas, School of Dental Medicine. He was also Dean and Interim Provost at University of the Pacific, Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry.

Dr. Ferrillo served on the Board of Directors of Heartland Dental Care for twelve years, and is presently on the Board of Bright Direction Dental, another DSO.

"We're thrilled to have Dr. Ferrillo join our Advisory Board. He brings tremendous expertise on both the educational and corporate sides of the dental industry," said Jacob Drucker, Supply Clinic CEO. "His expertise and network have already helped us expand into the DSO community, and we look forward to working more closely together."

"I'm pleased to be part of the Supply Clinic Advisory Board," said Dr. Ferrillo. "I'm tremendously impressed with the product. It will help dentists better manage the business aspects of their practice, which have become more complex and challenging, particularly during the pandemic."

Dr. Ferrillo has also worked with numerous dental organizations, foundations, and non-profits. He served in leadership posts for the American Dental Education Association, American Dental Association, and International Federation of Dental Education Association. He presently serves as Chair of the ADEA Gies Foundation and Vice Chair of Mobile Care.

Dr. Ferrillo earned his B.S. in biology from Georgetown University, and his D.D.S. and certificate in endodontics from Baylor College of Dentistry.

