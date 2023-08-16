Dr. Patrick Griffith Selected as Medical Director of Adult Cardiac Surgery at MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Saddleback Medical Center

Cardiac surgeon and advocate for heart disease prevention joins MemorialCare's growing cardiovascular team in Southern California

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare, a prominent nonprofit Southern California integrated health system, announced today that Patrick Griffith, M.D., F.A.C.S. has been named the new Medical Director of Adult Cardiac Surgery at MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Saddleback Medical Center.

In his new role, Dr. Griffith will champion clinical integration, standardization of clinical practices, best practices for minimally invasive surgery and outstanding patient experience in collaboration with systemwide health care initiatives for MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Saddleback Medical Center. Additionally, Dr. Griffith will oversee the STEMI Receiving Center and the advanced and highly skilled cardiac and medical teams. An ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) is a form of heart attack. The Emergency Department at Saddleback Medical Center is one of only a few designated cardiac receiving centers in the region with emergency treatment times that beat the national average in patient cardiac care. The STEMI receiving team works in conjunction with the MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Saddleback Medical Center to provide the best cardiac care offered.

"I am honored to join the MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Saddleback Medical Center to help expand and elevate cardiovascular care to patients in the community," said Dr. Griffith. "A patient-first approach to cardiac care is fundamental in the overall care of a patient and I am impressed with the highly skilled and specialized surgeons, physicians, programs and services at Saddleback and share the same passion and vision for minimally invasive cardiac care and the prevention of heart disease."

Dr. Griffith brings to MemorialCare over 40 years of medical expertise as a specially trained cardiac and thoracic surgeon with focus on complex coronary, valve, and thoracic aortic surgery, as well as lung operations. He strongly believes in a holistic, patient-first and team-based approach to managing and treating patients with cardiac issues. Prior to this new position with MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute, Dr. Griffith was medical director at Adventist Health, Heart & Vascular Institute in Roseville, CA and staff surgeon, cardiovascular & thoracic surgery at Kettering Medical Center in Kettering, OH where he performed over 500 surgeries annually.

"Dr. Griffith's expertise as a cardiac surgeon will make a significant impact on Saddleback's ability to expand and provide additional care to patients along with associated medical groups and community cardiologists," said Marc Sakwa, M.D., chief of cardiovascular surgery, MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute and medical director, adult cardiovascular surgery, MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute, Long Beach Medical Center. "Dr. Griffith's expertise and clinical leadership in cardiothoracic surgery will complement the MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute's minimally-invasive-first approach to treatment, which offers patients numerous benefits."

Dr. Griffith graduated from Northwestern University with a bachelor's in biology/biological sciences, received his medical degree from Washington University in St. Louis, completed his surgery residency at Georgetown University followed by cardiac surgery residency at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He conducted extensive research on cardiac physiology and transplantation at the National Institutes of Health. He then went on to pursue his master's in business from University of California, Irvine.

Dr. Griffith also serves as a board member on several highly regarded health care research entities as well as the Beall Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Additionally, he serves as a dean's advisory board member for the University of California, Irvine - The Paul Merage School of Business.

The MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute is a premier institution in Southern California that specializes in offering the least invasive approaches for complex cardiovascular issues through minimally invasive procedures using catheters or tiny incisions so patients can experience rapid recoveries, less scarring, faster healing, and avoid traditional open-heart surgery. Distinguished as a leader in heart and vascular care, the MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute offers personalized prevention programs, world-renowned physicians, leading diagnostic screenings, advanced treatment, rehabilitation and leading-edge cardiovascular research.

About MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center is a member of MemorialCare, a not-for-profit, integrated health care system. Saddleback Medical Center received U.S. News & World Report high performance rankings for Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm, Congestive Heart Failure, COPD, Diabetes, Heart Attack, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Pneumonia, and Stroke. Saddleback Medical Center is recognized by Healthgrades as America's 250 Best Hospitals, America's 100 Best Gastrointestinal Care and Surgery, Excellences Award in pulmonary care and critical care, and Five-Star Recipient for spinal fusion surgery; received Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence, and Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation. For nearly 50 years, south Orange County residents of all ages have entrusted Saddleback with their healthcare needs. To learn more, visit memorialcare.org/saddleback .

