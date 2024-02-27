Dr. Patrick Tyrance Jr. of Tyrance Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Acquires Delray Beach Cryo

Former All-American linebacker and LA Ram, now Orthopedic Surgeon, is bringing new vision and Orthopedics expertise to the industry.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delray Beach Cryo, a leading provider of cryotherapy and innovative wellness therapies in South Florida, announces its acquisition by Dr. Patrick Tyrance, renowned Orthopedic Surgeon and founder of Avastar Health Systems and Tyrance Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for the company, as it integrates health and wellness innovation to expand its cutting-edge offerings and deliver an elevated experience for its clientele beyond the existing offerings which also include, infra-red sauna and massage. The company will rebrand under the name Avastar Cryo.

Dr. Patrick Tyrance Jr. and Joel Cruzada from Avastar Cryo

In addition to the acquisition, Avastar Cryo is proud to welcome Joel Cruzada, a seasoned cryotherapy and wellness business expert, to lead the transition process. With an impressive portfolio that includes working with esteemed clients such as the Cincinnati Bengals, Tony Robbins, and the University of Alabama, Joel Cruzada will be instrumental in enhancing the company's operations, client experiences, and overall service offerings.

"We are thrilled to embark on this mission of promoting health and longevity through leading-edge therapies," said Dr. Tyrance. Former Delray Beach Cryo owner, Jerome DuBois, stated "Dr. Tyrance and Joel Cruzada's combined expertise and mission for empowering people to optimal health will undoubtedly propel this business to new heights, providing our clients with unparalleled services."

Since it first opened in 2018, Delray Beach Cryo has been committed to and will continue delivering exceptional services to its clients during this transition period. The company looks forward to sharing further updates and developments as it continues to evolve under the new leadership.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Danny Miranda

Director of Marketing

Avastar Health Systems

[email protected]

(954) 546-3702

6290 Linton Blvd Suite #101, Delray Beach, FL 33484

Avastarcryo.com

SOURCE Avastar Health Systems