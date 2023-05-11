Dr. Paul Drago Scholarship for Future Doctors Encourages Pursuit of Medical Careers

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dr. Paul Drago Medical Scholarship is now open for applications from students pursuing a career in medicine or a related field. This scholarship was created by Dr. Paul Drago, a dedicated healthcare professional and philanthropist, to provide financial assistance to students who are committed to community service and demonstrate financial need. The scholarship is a one-time award of $1,000 and the deadline to apply is June 15, 2023.

To be eligible for the Dr. Paul Drago Scholarship for Future Doctors, students must be currently enrolled at a university in the United States on the road to becoming a doctor. High school students who plan to attend university for a medical degree are also eligible. The selection process of the successful applicant will consist of an essay competition, where one winner will be chosen based on their creative response to an essay prompt that is under 1000 words.

Paul Drago MD is a passionate healthcare professional who is dedicated to promoting health and wellness, fitness, and proper nutrition. He volunteers his time to charitable organizations that share this same mission. The Dr. Paul Drago Scholarship for Future Doctors is his way of giving back to the community and supporting the next generation of medical professionals.

"I believe that everyone deserves access to high-quality healthcare, and I want to support the next generation of medical professionals who will make that a reality," said Paul Drago, MD. "I hope that this scholarship will encourage students to pursue their dreams of becoming a doctor and help alleviate some of the financial burden that comes with pursuing a degree in medicine."

This scholarship is an excellent opportunity for students who are passionate about pursuing a career in medicine and who want to make a positive impact on the world. By providing financial support to students who demonstrate financial need and a commitment to community service, the Dr. Paul Drago Scholarship for Future Doctors is helping to ensure that the next generation of medical professionals is diverse, talented, and dedicated to making a difference in the world.

For more information about the scholarship and to apply, please visit https://drpauldragoscholarship.com/dr-paul-drago-scholarship/.

SOURCE Dr. Paul Drago Scholarship