Dr. Paul Grundy, the 'Godfather' of Patient-Centered Medical Home Revolution Reveals the Mantra for Healthcare's Grand Transformation With Primary Care in Webinar Hosted by Innovaccer

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer Inc., a leading healthcare data platform company, organized a webinar on "Healthcare's Grand Transformation with Primary Care" on Aug. 9 with industry's two distinguished leaders – Paul Grundy, MD and David Nace, MD. This was the first episode in Innovaccer's 4-webinar series for the 'Healthcare's Grand Transformation with Primary Care.'

The webinar focused on the changing dynamics of U.S. healthcare and why primary care must become the chassis for healthcare transformation. The experts described five major challenges for primary care –

Asymmetrical and fragmented information

Barriers to patient communication

Lack of team-based approach

Limited incentives for continuous, coordinated care

Excessive regulatory burden leading to burnout

Further, they highlighted the four-pronged approach to drive healthcare's grand transformation. The upcoming webinars will be on the remaining approaches which are namely:

How to empower primary care physicians and teams at the point of care?

How to develop lasting relationships between PCPs & Patients?

How to develop a team-based model of primary care delivery?

How to modernize the practices and create a win-win situation for Providers, Payers, and Patients?

In the first webinar, the speakers discussed the strategies that need to be implemented to empower primary care physicians at the point of care. The experts explained what a robust model such as Innovaccer's Primary Care 2.0 brings to the table in establishing a more coordinated care continuum.

An attendee poll was also conducted during the webinar on identifying the most important role that technology can play to reduce the pain of primary care physicians and drive better outcomes. Almost 35 percent opted for providing holistic data and actionable information to providers at the point of care.

"I had been looking forward to this webinar from Dr. Paul Grundy and Dr. David Nace, two of the most prominent healthcare leaders and experts in primary care," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer Inc. "The webinar was a great learning session with the healthcare-expert duo explaining the core aspects of primary care in the context of healthcare. We look forward to the upcoming episodes of the series to help accelerate our collective objective of shaping healthcare into a more efficient and frictionless domain and drive a better future for primary care."

Access the summary of the webinar here: https://www.innovaccer.com/media/webinar-primary-care-summary.pdf

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading healthcare data platform company focused on delivering more efficient and effective healthcare by combining pioneering analytics with transparent, and accurate data. Innovaccer's aim is to simplify complex data from all points of care, streamline the information, and help organizations realize strategic goals based on key insights and predictions from their data. Its products have been deployed across more than 500 locations with over 10,000 providers leveraging it at institutions, governmental organizations, and several corporate enterprises such as Mercy ACO, StratiFi Health, UniNet Healthcare Network, Catalyst Health Network, and Osler Health Network. Innovaccer is based in San Francisco with offices around the United States and Asia.

