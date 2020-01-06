Dr. Paul Janssen Award for Biomedical Research Issues 2020 Call for Nominations to Celebrate Champions of Science

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominations are now being accepted for the 2020 Dr. Paul Janssen Award for Biomedical Research. This prestigious award celebrates dedicated researchers and champions of science whose basic or clinical discoveries have made, or have the potential to make, significant contributions toward improving human health. Nominations will be accepted until February 29, 2020, at www.pauljanssenaward.com for consideration by an independent selection committee of world-renowned scientists. The winning scientist(s) will be announced in spring 2020 and receive a $200,000 cash prize.

The Dr. Paul Janssen Award for Biomedical Research honors Dr. Paul Janssen (1926-2003), one of the most productive pharmaceutical scientists of the 20th century. He was responsible for breakthrough treatments in disease areas, including pain management, psychiatry, infectious disease and gastroenterology. Janssen founded Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V., now part of the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Family of Companies.

"Researchers pushing the boundaries of science are innovators and heroes. Their breakthroughs have the power to improve the lives of people around the world," said Paul Stoffels, M.D., Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer, Johnson & Johnson. "It is a privilege to recognize those whose vision and commitment make scientific progression possible. We are proud to honor Dr. Paul's legacy by recognizing outstanding researchers who are making a lasting impact on our world as he did."

In 2019, the Dr. Paul Janssen Award recognized Drs. Franz-Ulrich Hartl M.D., Director, Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry and Arthur Horwich, M.D., Sterling Professor of Genetics and Professor of Pediatrics, Yale School of Medicine and Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, for their revolutionary insights into chaperone-mediated protein folding. They joined 16 other scientists who have received the Dr. Paul Janssen Award since its founding in 2004, including three who have gone on to win the Nobel Prize.

"Solving the world's most pressing health problems requires continuous advancement of the science underlying biological processes," said Richard P. Lifton, M.D., Ph.D., president of Rockefeller University. "This year, I'm honored to be chairing the selection committee, which reviews nominations from academia, industry, government and scientific institutions around the world. Each is a champion of science whose work exemplifies the leadership and passion that shaped Dr. Paul's career."

Previous Award winners include:

2019 – Drs. Franz-Ulrich Hartl M.D ., and Arthur Horwich , M.D.

., and , M.D. 2018 – James Allison , Ph.D., Nobel Laureate

, Ph.D., Nobel Laureate 2017 – Douglas Wallace , Ph.D.

, Ph.D. 2016 – Yoshinori Ohsumi , Ph.D., Nobel Laureate

, Ph.D., Nobel Laureate 2015 – Bert Vogelstein , M.D.

, M.D. 2014 – Emmanuelle Charpentier , Ph.D. and Jennifer Doudna , Ph.D.

, Ph.D. and , Ph.D. 2013 – David Julius , Ph.D.

, Ph.D. 2012 – Victor Ambros , Ph.D., and Gary Ruvkun , Ph.D.

, Ph.D., and , Ph.D. 2011 – Napoleone Ferrara , M.D.

, M.D. 2010 – Anthony S. Fauci , M.D. and Erik De Clercq , M.D., Ph.D.,

, M.D. and , M.D., Ph.D., 2009 – Axel Ullrich , Ph.D.

, Ph.D. 2008 – Professor Marc Feldmann , FMedSci, FAA, FRS, Emeritus Professor

and Sir Ravinder Maini, FRCP , FMedSci, FRS

, FMedSci, FAA, FRS, Emeritus Professor and Sir , FMedSci, FRS 2006 – Craig Mello , Ph.D., Nobel Laureate

About The Dr. Paul Janssen Award for Biomedical Research

Established by Johnson & Johnson, The Dr. Paul Janssen Award salutes champions of science and the most passionate and creative scientists in basic or clinical research whose scientific achievements have made, or have strong potential to make, a measurable impact on human health.

The Award is named after the scientist who founded Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. in 1953. Known to his colleagues as "Dr. Paul," Janssen helped save millions of lives through his contribution to the discovery and development of more than 80 medicines, four of which remain on the World Health Organization's list of essential medicines.

In 1961, Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. joined the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies. Janssen's legacy continues to inspire Johnson & Johnson and its commitment to finding innovative cures for unmet medical needs. Visit www.pauljanssenaward.com for more information.

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity. To learn more, visit www.jnj.com

